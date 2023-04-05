'Married at First Sight' Clint and Gina Tackle Their Bedroom Issues in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight couple Clint and Gina are getting a little extra help when it comes to tackling their attraction issues from resident sex expert Dr. Pia Holec. The newlyweds sit down with Dr. Pia in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series, where they open up about how they might get to a place in their marriage where more physical intimacy is on the table.

Dr. Pia first brings up context when it comes to intimacy, as she asks the couple if there was anything – from scents to mood or music – that helps get them in the mood. Clint, who describes himself as a "big scent guy," says he's "very much attracted" to a "sexy scent" like vanilla, which is seconded by his wife Gina. "I would say similar things. I mean, definitely smell, – I love a good cologne – music for sure," she answers.

"But just for attraction, I would say definitely style too," she continues. "Like, typically a little bit of swag. Those types of things have been attractive for me." When it comes to that swag, Gina admits when asked that she's not sure how much Clint possesses – which strikes Clint himself as "interesting." He tells Dr. Pia, "I mean, I've been quantified as like the king of swag, so..." to which she responds questioningly, "Really?" Clint then adds, "It's fine, but if I gotta dial that needle up, I've got the apparel to do it. Señor Swag is actually my title."

With Clint dedicated to stepping up his swag, Dr. Pia pivots back to setting up a situation in which Clint and Gina could set up the house with sexy scents and a good playlist that "would generally get you in the mood without the expectation of it leading to sex." As Clint worries about whether or not that will be enough to get him and his wife in the mood, Dr. Pia insists, "I just said without the expectation. This is what we've gotta get to. ...Don't worry about the end result."

Worrying about the end result could be Clint and Gina's "downfall," the expert explains, noting, "We've gotta get the focus off of the end result because you're putting additional pressure onto being intimate." Giving the duo homework to take "baby steps" with their intimacy in order to feel more comfortable with one another, Dr. Pia hopes Clint and Gina can take the pressure off of themselves to feel that sexual attraction or overthink their connection.

"Clint and I haven't really talked about our physical attraction at all really since the honeymoon," Gina confesses. "And so it definitely puts the pressure on again for us to have to step into something that feels uncomfortable for us." Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.