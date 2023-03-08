'Married at First Sight': Airris Asks Jasmine If She's Falling in Love in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight newlyweds Airris and Jasmine are taking down their guard bit by bit as they open up about their experiences with love and examine where they stand in their marriage. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of Married at First Sight, Airris asks his wife if love ever scares her, being that she's such a romantic at heart.

"Love definitely scares [me]," she answers. "Yeah, it's scary, but I always feel like a lot of times you have to be uncomfortable to grow." Airris then reveals he has a little bit of trauma himself when it comes to falling in love. "I feel like the one time I almost did fall in love and it was trending in that direction, the person I was with just kind of ended things. Even that little bit of hurt that I experienced, I was like, 'Hell no. I don't need this. I don't want to be eating ice cream and [listening] to R&B alone in my room.'"

Airris continues to the cameras, "When a man is hurt, it's ugly. The male ego is so small and fragile." After his experience with heartbreak at 28 years old, Airris admits he became a "worse dating partner" because he felt like, "Oh, this is what happens when you let your wall down? You let somebody get close, it just blows up in your face. So I'm never doing this again."

For the next decade, Airris went through life having his guard up. That is until he met Jasmine. "To me meeting a new person, it was like a thrill, like an excitement," he tells his wife. "Anytime I've felt those feelings kind of getting close, I was out of there." Jasmine pipes up, "Back to your bachelor lifestyle?" as Airris confirms, "Yeah. Because that's where I was ... comfortable."

Jasmine's experience with love has been almost the exact opposite. "I feel like I'm such a hopeless romantic that I'm like, 'Okay, that one didn't work. Whatever,'" she explains. "I'm so hopeful to have my forever and to be in love with that forever person. I don't really feel like any of my past relationships make me not want that." It's then that Airris asks her if she feels like she's falling in love in their marriage.



"Do I want to fall in love in this marriage? Yes, eventually," she answers thoughtfully. "But am I there? No. No. I've said over and over, I just need more of an emotional connection. I think we need to have deeper conversations and get to the root of more things before I feel like I'll be headed in that direction." Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.