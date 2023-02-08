'Married at First Sight': Chris and Nicole Decide to 'Wait on Sex' in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight stars Nicole and Chris are taking their time when it comes to bringing sex into their relationship. The newlyweds get real about their past experiences with intimacy in a vulnerable conversation about their future in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime marriage series.

Laying in a hammock together, Chris tells Nicole he's "more focused" on building their emotional connection at the moment, saying he thinks it's "important to wait on sex and stuff" to avoid ruining things if they "rush it or do it too soon." Nicole is in full agreement, but Chris wants to make sure his new bride knows his stance is not based on his physical attraction to her.

"I don't want you to feel like you're not wanted. I don't want you to feel like I don't want it," he assures her. "Trust me, I want to, but my last two relationships – the really toxic one that I already told you about – we were together like a year and a half or so and we had sex three times in that whole relationship. ...and I didn't feel wanted."

Chris continues that he felt "horrible all the time" in that relationship, but when he entered his next relationship, he felt like sex was used "a lot to Band-Aid" their issues. "When we'd have problems, that would mask what's going on," he explains. "It should be a bonus and not what the relationship's all about. I want to be a healthy medium."

Nicole can relate due to her own "similar, very extreme experiences" with intimacy, explaining that the last person she thought she was in love with had a "very good sex life" with her, which she took as a sign that he really loved her. She continues, "And then the other extreme where a guy, I would literally remember saying to him, 'Why don't you wanna have sex with me?' and he's like, 'I do.' I said, 'Why are we never having sex?' He's like, 'Oh, we're not having sex?'"

When Chris expresses his surprise that the guy "didn't realize" what was happening in their sex life, Nicole explains, "He was also having sex with other people, so I guess he didn't remember who he was doing what with." With all these experiences under her belt, Nicole shares that she's never felt like her partners were "truly satisfied" with her: "Sometimes I almost felt like a stand-in like, okay, we had good sex, but I could have been anyone."

"So when we do have sex, I would love for you to vocalize you were happy to have sex with me and not just happy to have sex," she tells her husband, who agrees to do just that. "My insecurity is just like, it's been a while for me and I know it's been a while for you, but it's like will I perform the way she wants?" he shares. Nicole assures him, "I don't expect our first time to be like, 'Oh my God, this is the best sex ever,'" to which Chris replies, "I wanna make sure that you're satisfied and that you feel good and there is a little concern. What if she's not happy with it? Is that gonna potentially ruin things?" Will Nicole and Chris be able to find their way in the bedroom? Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.