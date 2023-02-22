'Married at First Sight': Gina Tells Clint Something's 'Missing' as They Discuss Moving in Together in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight couple Gina and Clint are hitting another roadblock as they attempt to push through yet another one of their newlywed struggles. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime marriage experiment series, Gina pushes back at Clint's ideas of moving in together, admitting something is "missing" in their relationship.

Asked by Gina how he's feeling, Clint tells his wife he's "looking forward" to them moving in together. "I mean, we've already spent so much time together so I don't think there's gonna be any surprises as far as like living together," he tells her. "But no, I'm looking forward to it. We'll see what happens." Gina, on the other hand, is "a little nervous" about cohabitating.



"I just don't know how I'm feeling about the whole moving in right away," she tells Clint. "Right now I'm just not seeing the progression that I had hoped for." Asked to elaborate, Gina continues, "Over the past week, like there's been nothing romantic and that's like a huge part of being in a marriage. Something's like seriously missing, you know?"

"Obviously I wanna spend time getting to know you, but the whole like, jumping in and moving together at the place that we're in right now, that's adding a level of – I think it would cause us to pull apart more than it would cause us to grow," she adds. "'Cause we're gonna be uncomfortable, walking on eggshells, trying to figure out day in and day out if we're, you know, compatible."

Clint disagrees. "This is a marriage too though," he responds. "So it's like, sometimes you gotta be a little uncomfortable to work through things and we gotta be open, we gotta be upfront, you know? The physical attraction thing isn't there. But did we commit, did we say we're gonna get married to a stranger? Yes. Did we say that we were gonna work through any challenges or difficulties? Yes. ... You know, maybe there is growth that can happen so I want to stick it out and see what happens."

Gina isn't feeling confident about her relationship, however. "I think that I'm really walking in a place of uncertainty right now," she confesses to the camera. "I know that we both signed up for this process and this marriage and we gave vows, and so the last thing you wanna do is start to admit that it's not working like you had hoped." Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.