'Married at First Sight': Airris and Jasmine Get Real About Their Marriage (Exclusive)

Married at First Sight couple Airris and Jasmine learned a lot about themselves and their relationship in the early days of their marriage. Prior to Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, the Nashville newlyweds opened up to PopCulture.com about the challenges they faced and lessons they learned after being paired by the MAFS experts.

Airris and Jasmine initially decided to sign up for Married at First Sight when they found their love life lacking. Jasmine told PopCulture she was "truly ready" to get married but always found herself dealing with "guys who weren't ready." She explained, "I figured being a part of this process, I could at least know that the person I was being matched with would want to be married just as much as I did." The experts found her match in Airris, who despite looking for his "forever plus one" on dating apps and through mutual friends, hadn't found that special connection yet.

Airris was looking for a wife who would "challenge [him] in all aspects of my life," he told PopCulture. "I am far from perfect and I would love to have a strong spouse beside me to correct me when I am wrong and challenge me to be an overall better human person." For Jasmine, loyalty, passion and "the desire to be a wonderful husband" were the top traits she needed in a partner.

While Jasmine and Airris were both concerned about physical attraction with their future spouse before meeting at the altar, communication ended up being their biggest challenge right off the bat. "My biggest challenge during the early days of my marriage was how to communicate my truth without hurting my wife's feelings," Airris admitted, as Jasmine noted her own challenge came with "all of the bombs dropped on me during honeymoon including my husband 'friend-zoning' me."

Learning to "deal with issues head-on" and staying true to one's self were big lessons the two took away from their experience, but neither Jasmine nor Airris have any major regrets in the end – except for maybe seeking out advice from the experts earlier. "This process was difficult and forced me to be vulnerable in ways that I had not been in the past. I experienced so much personal growth during this process and I would definitely do it again," Airris said, as Jasmine added, "Honestly, I wouldn't change a thing. This experience was literally one of the best experiences of my life and I would do it all over again!" Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.