'Married at First Sight': Binh Accused of Being 'Vindictive' Against Morgan in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight couple Binh and Morgan are having to face some tough truths about their turbulent marriage as expert Dr. Pia Holec sits them down to discover where things went wrong for the newlyweds. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, Holec inquires as to what has made Morgan so "defensive" so early on in their marriage.

"He's really attacked my character this entire time," she tells Holec. "Behind my back primarily, which is the frustrating thing. I would expect a partner and a husband to have your back, and he never has. Even if it's his fault, he'll say half-truths just to make sure people still accept him and like him, and then I have to defend myself because people are only hearing what Binh tells them."

When Holec says she hears Morgan describing behavior that's "pretty vindictive," Binh jumps in to ask for clarification. "That's what I'm hearing – that you purposely told untruths about her," Holec explains, asking Binh how he would expect someone to react. "Aggressively, aggressively calling me out," he answers. Holec then asks why Binh hasn't addressed his wife directly about his issues, which prompts him to admit he's "scared" of the "uncomfortable conversation."



"It almost sounds like you're feeling maybe intimidated by Morgan," Holec notes. "Is that true?" Binh replies, "I'm honestly – just conversation with her is scary for me. Like she has the same temperament as my dad and my dad was always hard on me, so it's kind of like it triggers me." When the expert asks, "Is there a way that Morgan could have addressed you differently?" he answers, "Yeah, if somebody calls me out, I would like it to be the same tone that we're speaking, I guess. In a constructive criticism type of way."

Morgan isn't taking that on completely, however. "I mean, I do understand that maybe I could have created a safer space for him – maybe it's the tone that I use, maybe it's the verbiage that I use," she cuts in. "Maybe there's something different I could have said, but this has been happening from essentially day one, so I don't know how differently I could have been to make you not lie to me." Binh admits he should have come to Morgan right off the bat to discuss his problems with her "tone," but says that clearly he's been "hiding from [his] problems," like many times in his life: "So, basically I'm just running away." Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.