'Married at First Sight': Binh Worries About Morgan's Family and Student Loans in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight star Binh isn't sure he and Morgan are a good match after learning more about his new bride's family and finances. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, Binh asks for "clarity" with his new wife's situation, but Morgan feels like she's being judged.

"I kind of just needed a little bit more clarity with the family stuff, 'cause coming into this ... you see how close I was with my family. That's like a big aspect of this whole process," he tells her. "Like I wanted to bring someone into my family that could just come in and vibe with them and also had a great relationship with their family too."

When someone's relationship with their family isn't as "strong," it's a "question mark" for Binh. Another red flag is Morgan's student debt, especially with her considering going to nurse practitioner school. "I'm trying to build financial freedom right now, and I'm not sure how that aligns with everything," he tells Morgan. Looking shocked at her husband's concerns, Morgan says it seems like Binh is "very closed off" to understanding her situation.



"It seems like you're very much like, 'She has [a] student loan, it's awful,' you know, and I need you to be understanding of that and trust me when I say that I'm gonna have it paid off and it's not gonna be something that's gonna weigh us down," she tells him. "I'm never gonna ask you to give me a cent. I don't want your money. I don't want any of it. I don't want your investments."

Assuring Binh she would never tell him how to spend his money or invest it, she asks for understanding and patience when it comes to her own finances. "I need you to be patient with that because I'm not at the point in my life where I'm exactly where you're at," Morgan continues. "And I need you to look at that and see that I'm not at the same place as you are."

Binh doesn't think he was closed off at all. "I was super, super open, wanted this, even read books, and was 100% honest from the beginning with who I was, what I was about, what I wanted, what I felt I needed," he tells Morgan before trailing off. In response, she wonders, "Do you feel like we're not matched well?" as the preview comes to an end. Can Morgan and Binh make things work? Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.