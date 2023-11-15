'Married at First Sight': Austin Reacts to New Wife Becca's Health Issues in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight star Austin is in awe of new wife Becca's strength after learning of her numerous health issues. Austin opens up to Becca with his true feelings about her diagnoses in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime reality show, dispelling her fears that he would see her health challenges as a burden.

"I'm learning how great of a guy you are," Becca tells her new husband, who jokes it's "a long journey" sometimes to have that realization. But Becca continues earnestly, "It's nice to witness what all of your friends and family have said, and see that it's true." Becca seems smitten with her new husband, and Austin seems to feel the same way, reciprocating with his own kind words about his bride.

"I think one thing I've learned is how strong of a person you are and how capable [you are], after you shared your details about your surgery and your health issues," he tells her. "You know, I feel like a lot of people don't see how it affects you, and I think that's purposeful. You're strong enough to keep your composure and still in tune with yourself enough to actually enjoy a moment, whether you're in pain or not, and I really admire that. I think that's incredible."

The sentiment isn't lost on Becca, who responds, "That means a lot that you see that. 'Cause it's also hard to share that," before getting more in-depth about her emotions in a confessional. "I don't share that side of me with a lot of people, and I don't share when I'm in pain or what I've gone through with everyone," she says. "For him to be ingesting it and interpreting it in that way rather than a negative is amazing."

Becca previously revealed this season that she has endometriosis, which the Mayo Clinic describes as a "painful condition in which tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus." Becca's illness has required her to undergo surgery that left her in "pretty rough shape internally," and she revealed earlier on to Austin that she is "always" in pain. The reality personality also had to undergo an appendectomy before filming for the show started, and has been open about suffering from an autoimmune disorder that attacks her spine, which she manages through injections that ease her symptoms. Will she and Austin be able to manage her health conditions as a couple? Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.