'Married at First Sight': Becca Reveals Her First Impression of Austin in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight bride Becca is getting real about her first impression of new husband Austin. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, Becca sits down with Austin's groomsmen to share her unfiltered thoughts about meeting Austin for the first time at their wedding after being prompted by his good friend Derik.

"I think I've been really nervous about this process – that whoever was gonna do this wouldn't be doing it for the right reasons or wouldn't be as genuine or honest or [would be] trying to get the Instagram followers or whatever it may be," Becca explains. "And instantly, when I saw [Austin] get emotional, I was like, no, he's in this for marriage, for love. He's not in this for anything else."

She continues, "That was my first impression that he's very authentic." Becca pauses as she adds, "He's cute too. That helps." While Austin's friends don't vouch for his cuteness, Derik does call him "the most authentic person" he's ever met, assuring Becca he's the kind of person who will "tell you what's going on."



It seems like a perfect match for Becca. "I am also very direct, so to be with another direct person is really nice," she responds. "I'm never unkind or mean about it, but I don't really have a filter ... like, I never get passive-aggressive or anything like that. If something's bothering me, I say it. I don't know how to not do that."

The Married at First Sight experts also thought that Becca and Austin would be a good match, as Dr. Pia Holec previously explained this season that Austin's down-to-earth and genuine nature would do well paired with spunky and fun Becca. "Austin has a great deal of emotional intelligence. He is extremely driven and committed to making marriage work," Holec said of their pairing. "He is just an all-around good soul."

Meanwhile, Becca has been hoping for a real love connection as she previously revealed her autoimmune disorder has affected her romantic life. "I think when you live life with chronic pain, you often feel like a burden to other people because you can't always do the same things that everyone else can," Becca previously shared. "My biggest hope is that I find someone who does care about me and that I'm not a burden and that I bring more joy to their life than sadness or complication." Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.