'Married at First Sight': Emily and Brennan Reveal Where They Stand on Religion, Children in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight newlyweds Emily and Brennan are diving into some majorly important topics as they speak candidly about religion and having children. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime reality show, the married couple opens up about their expectations when it comes to their own religious upbringing and how those traditions will be passed along to any potential kids they might have.

Emily broaches the subject at dinner, telling Brennan, "I feel like now we can maybe move into the next phase of conversations, of like religion. I feel like we should talk about it in our little Chrismukkah situation." Brennan, who was raised in a Jewish household, asks if Emily celebrated Christmas growing up, to which she responds that she was "Catholic, but like fake Catholic."



"Do you wanna raise kids Jewish?" Emily asks, to which Brennan admits he's "not sure" honestly. "I definitely don't want kids to be Catholic so... I'm open to whatever." Emily then doubles down when asked if she would convert to Judaism, saying she absolutely would, sparking Brennan's surprised response, "Really? Wow." With that possibility on the table, Emily admits, "I don't really know what that entails," but Brennan reveals he doesn't either.

The only thing Emily feels strongly about is that her children not be raised Catholic, which she calls "a little culty for [her]." Having this conversation has been so important to Brennan, who thanks Emily for her openness when it comes to touchy subjects like religion. "It's honestly just so refreshing to hear how open you are about everything," he tells his new bride.

"[It] just feels so easy to talk to you," he continues. "It just leaves the door open for us to figure everything out. Honestly, because I'm the same way. Like, my views always change, you know, when I learn new things. It's just refreshing to see you have that similar mindset. So I appreciate you, honestly." Emily assures him that they'll figure everything out together, prompting a toast to the couple's new life together.

It's then that the number of children comes up when Emily asks how many kids Brennan has "always imagined" having. Brennan says he's always wanted two children, and while he would be happy "any way," he would "ideally" love to have a daughter and a son. It's music to Emily's ears, as she eagerly responds, "That's what I want too! ...And I want boy/girl. I want older boy, younger girl." Brennan says he wants his future kids to "be like best friends," which Emily agrees to, and he wants them to be about three years apart to give them "enough time in between." Emily agrees it's a "nice little gap," leaving them in full agreement about the next phase of their lives. Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.