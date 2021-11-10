‘Married at First Sight’: Bao Thinks She’s ‘Lost’ Her ‘Voice’ in Marriage to Johnny in Exclusive Decision Day Preview

It’s down to Decision Day on Married at First Sight, and Bao and Johnny still haven’t gotten on the same page about their marriage. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode of the Lifetime series, the two sit down with the experts to get real about their relationship as Bao admits she feels like she’s “lost [her] voice” in her marriage.

Asked their biggest challenge since getting married, Bao answers she’s struggled “knowing how to communicate effectively” and how to “figure out what is going wrong in our disagreements.” Johnny responds that he’s been learning “not to run” and stay steady during the difficult times, but Bao doesn’t agree.



“I do feel in many ways that you’ve been running from the marriage,” she tells her husband, recalling to the experts when Johnny told her that he would have walked out of their relationship in the first week if it wasn’t for signing up for MAFS. “It bothered me because I feel like I’m kind of silent,” she continues. “I’m not saying what’s on my mind. In some weird way, I feel like there’s been moments in my marriage that I feel like I’ve lost my voice and that’s just not who I identify as.”

Bao feels like she’s not able to talk during the more “heated” arguments with Johnny due to the fear that things will get “louder and angrier,” but Johnny doesn’t see how she’s gotten that from their disagreements. “I’m really sorry that you felt that you couldn’t speak up,” he responds, adding that from his perspective, their arguments haven’t escalated because of his level tone. “I never yell at you,” he says. “Most of our conversations I’m listening most of the time to whatever you wanna say.”

Bao tells Johnny they have “different recollections” of their arguments, but Johnny thinks it’s Bao being “dead set” on one person being right that takes things to another level. “I can only say, ‘Yeah, it was my bad,’ so much [to] where I don’t wanna be married to someone where I always have to say, ‘It is my fault. It’s always me,’” he confesses. “I can, but I mean, I don’t want to.” Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.