‘Married at First Sight’: Rachel and Jose React to Michaela and Zack’s Couples Retreat Freak Out in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight‘s Rachel and José are looking back on their own relationship problems after Michaela and Zack’s major blowout at the couples retreat. In a PopCulture.com sneak peek of Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime series, the newlyweds unpack the retreat’s drama, which ended with Michaela and Zack suddenly leaving the getaway.

Rachel notes it’s “not time to relax” on their relationship with Decision Day quickly approaching. “Michaela and Zack leaving the retreat altogether — to see it blow up like that last night, I was very surprised,” she admits. José points out the two have now missed out on a number of bonding experiences, including the honeymoon and much of the couples retreat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rachel continues that after watching what went down the night prior, she couldn’t help but look back on a month prior when José locked her out of their apartment mid-fight. While Rachel would be forced to “question things” if something like that happened again, focusing on their relationship now, she simply feels “loved” by her husband.

“We know that things are gonna come up and there may be another blowup,” José says, “but at least I think going into hopefully issues that come up, we can resolve those based on how we resolved a couple of those issues that came up.” Rachel admits “pettiness can happen” in any relationship, but says they just have to be “careful to not get it to the point of being vindictive.”

“You know, sometimes you need to hash out anything and vent,” she continues. “You know, we can disagree on some things, but we’ve really learned how to talk to each other. Like, that’s what love is.” While she’s “super happy” with where they are now, Rachel confesses she can’t help but think about if something “crazy” would happen again. Will Rachel and José be able to move on from their big fight for good? Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.