‘Married at First Sight’: Bao Reveals What She Couldn’t ‘Get Over’ on Decision Day With Johnny in Exclusive Preview

Married at First Sight couple Johnny and Bao have a big choice to make about their future come Decision Day, and it hasn’t exactly been the easiest path to get there. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime series, Johnny and Bao get honest about what that milestone in their marriage would mean for them and what it would take for them to say yes to their relationship once again.

Meeting with the other Season 13 couples, Johnny is pressured by Gil to “tell [Bao] exactly what you want” coming into Decision Day. “The way that I would say yes on Decision Day is if I saw some potential,” he tells his wife. “Might as well give it a shot. Yes or no on Decision Day, just keep hanging out and see what happens. Might be surprised.”

Bao’s answer is a bit more complicated. “It really does take two people to start the marriage, to sustain the marriage,” she tells her husband. “But it just takes one person to end the marriage. And for me going into this, I came in 100%. I was looking for my forever. I was hoping to fall in love. I was hoping this is it.”

Committing to being married at first sight “took a lot” for someone who isn’t known for taking risks, and after being matched with Johnny, Bao says she feels like she’s been “challenged” in many ways to be a better person. “And so Decision Day — while it might seem arbitrary — I feel like it’s not, because saying no, is really an announcement that someone’s out, and I don’t think I could get over that.”

Johnny and Bao have had some serious ups and downs in their relationship, having been the only couple to actually know each other before meeting at the altar. A brief encounter in college that ended with Johnny ghosting Bao has been only one of the several issues the couple has had to navigate in their marriage. “What I know at this point is that there have been points in this process where I feel like I wish I had been matched with literally anyone else,” Johnny admitted during an episode of MAFS last month. Will these two try to keep their marriage together on Decision Day? Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.