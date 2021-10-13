‘Married at First Sight’: Gil Admits Myrla’s ‘Negativity’ Weighs on Him in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight couple Gil and Myrla’s marriage may be going well now, but with Decision Day looming, Gil has to confront the problem he has with his wife’s “Debbie Downer” attitude. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime show, Gil sits down with MAFS expert Pastor Cal Roberson to get into the nitty-gritty of his relationship.

“I want you to start thinking about Decision Day and not just about the fact that it’s going good now,” Pastor Cal tells Gil. “You understand what I’m saying? And so are there any unanswered questions that can make you say no on Decision Day?” Gil admits that when Myrla gets in her “little moods,” her whole demeanor changes “and then she gets short and she gets very negative.”

“She becomes a Debbie Downer,” he adds. The show then flashes back to several instances throughout their marriage in which Myrla has been less-than-enthusiastic, from turning down adventure on their honeymoon to refusing to take a body shot two weeks prior as part of an intimacy exercise. “Yeah, we’re not going to do that,” she tells a disappointed-looking Gil. “I have never done body shots and it’s not something that I would want to do.”

Pastor Cal then asks Gil if her “negativity” or “tantrums” ever feel like it’s too much for him or could get to that point. “Um, yes,” he confesses. “I’ve told her straight up, I’m like, ‘Look, this is not going to be, you know, we not having this.’ You know what I’m saying? Like, I’m not about to let your negativity affect me.”

Cal then asks if Gil thinks her tendency towards negativity comes from it being rewarded in her past. “In her previous relationships, do you think people have given her her way when she had tantrums?” he poses, to which Gil answers, “Yes, for sure. Because she’s an alpha at the end of the day.”

With Cal acknowledging Myrla could “run over” Gil if he lets her, the expert advises the couple to have that “proactive conversation” about their marriage. “Ask her, ‘Why is your reaction the way it is?’ because negativity is like a cancer to a relationship. That is a problem that’s affecting both of you,” he says as Gil acknowledges the marriage “can derail at any moment.” Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.