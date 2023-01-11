'Married at First Sight': Mack and Domynique Reveal the Biggest Challenge in Their Marriage (Exclusive)

Married at First Sight's Mackinley "Mack" and Domynique had their fair share of challenges when it came to their marriage. Ahead of Wednesday's episode of the Lifetime marriage experiment show, Mack and Domynique opened up to PopCulture.com about the biggest challenges of marrying a stranger at first sight – and what they would do differently if they could do it all over again.

Mack and Domynique were both willing to take a chance on love before getting married at first sight, and the 25-year-old told PopCulture she was "willing to take a chance on love and put my faith in the experts" in order to find her "best friend and lifelong partner. Domynique hadn't had many longterm relationships before getting matched with Mack by the experts, but was looking for someone she could "explore life and grow with," someone who is "Christian, adventurist, both emotionally and financially stable, open-minded, easygoing, and respectful."

Mack, 33, was looking for someone who was loyal to him, "someone witty with good banter and a good sense of humor that prioritizes family values," but was worried going into his first meeting with his bride that they "weren't going to be compatible and not attracted to each other." Domynique had similar concerns about attraction, but the biggest challenges the two actually faced in the early days of their relationship had nothing to do with physical appearance.

"The biggest challenge I faced was our age difference," Mack said candidly. "I think her age showed through in how she did not get my sense of humor." Domynique agreed that the biggest challenges from her perspective were "communication, adaptability, and stability."

In the end, Mack told PopCulture he learned a major lesson about "patience" and having to be willing to compromise, while Domynique said she walked away having "learned to always stay true to myself and to listen to my intuition." She continued, "If I could go back in time I would've been more transparent with my true feelings and concerns early on."

As for Mack's biggest do-over? "I would have rented or bought a house as soon as I got there instead of staying with family and taking time to look," he admitted. "Going through this process without my own space yet wasn't a good look and a major turn-off for Dom." Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.