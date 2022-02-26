Mama June’s Ex, Geno Doak, Opens up About Suicide Attempt

Mama June Shannon’s ex-boyfriend Geno Doak is opening up about his suicide attempt in a new video. The 41-year-old reality TV alum reveals he attempted to take his own life by overdosing on 90 blood pressure pills, but he tells TMZ his saving grace was his ex-girlfriend Mama June who connected him with the rehabilitation help he needed at the time.

Despite his attempt taking place shortly after their breakup in August 2021, he claims the split had nothing to do with his decision. “My attempted suicide definitely did not have anything directly related to June or anything that she had done to me or anything like that,” he said. “It had been building up for over a year. I was just an unhappy person.”

Doak detailed he was at his friend’s house when he decided to take the blood pressure medication after drinking a liter of Jagermeister. After spotting the empty bottle, his friend called 9-1-1 and first responders were able to save the unresponsive man. He was later admitted to a mental health facility and met with June after he left.

“When I got out of the mental facility, June came to the house to get some of her things that she left there,” he said. “During that time we were talking about my suicide attempt and me feeling the way I was. She was asking me, ‘Well, what are you going to do?’”

‘I said, “I may need to go back to rehab or get some kind of help. I’m not in a good spot,” he followed.

He continued, adding that June connected him with the rehabilitation center that helped him during his recovery. “So she tells me, ‘I know this place in Greenwood (South Carolina) called The Oaks. I have somebody there who can reach out to you if you like.’ She ended up making that connection and assisted me in getting up here to Oaks Recovery.”

Even though Mama June helped him through his tough time, he says their relationship is finished. “June and my relationship now is nonexistent,” he said. “When I came to Oaks, we work the 12 steps here. In those twelve steps, you talk about a lot of things that are bothering you deep down and I came to realize that some of the things were related to June.”

“In my best interest and to help me with my recovery and my mental state, I completely stopped contacting her at all,” he said. “I haven’t contacted her at all since late September now.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.