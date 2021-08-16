'Mama June' Shannon Reveals Status of Geno Doak Relationship Amid Crack Cocaine Sentence

✖

Mama June and Geno Doak have officially called it quits. She announced the breakup during a live stream on social media where she spoke with some friends about the state of her life and recovery. When the subject of her ex-boyfriend came up, June told fans that he's "not part of my life, hasn't been."

"Mama June" Shannon has had a turbulent few years, with many of her most infamous stunts relating directly back to her ex-convict boyfriend Doak. Apparently, she and Doak have been out of each other's lives for a while now, though fans are just catching on. During their live-stream, June's friend said "Listen, Geno is not in the f—ing picture." June herself added that if fans were curious about what Doak is up to, they should check his Instagram, but she no longer has an affiliation with him.

As fans may recall, June struck up a romance with Doak sometime in 2018, much of which was depicted on her reality show at the time, Mama June: From Not to Hot. Doak has a criminal record, including jail time served for burglary, theft and criminal damage to property. Their relationship seemed to be the culmination of June regaining her confidence after surgical weight loss, diet and exercise.

The relationship quickly took a turn for the worse in 2019, when June and Doak were arrested together at a gas station in Alabama. They were both charged with felony drug possession after police found crack cocaine in their car and on their persons.

The fallout continued even after that, with the Shannon family splintered and 14-year-old Alana "Honey Boo Boo" living with her older sister. The girls begged June to leave Doak and seek treatment for drug addiction, which she eventually did. The latest season of From Not to Hot has been subtitled Mama June: Road to Redemption.

For many fans, breaking off her romance with Doak will be the biggest step in that road for June. According to a report by TMZ, Doak has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for his drug possession charge, followed by two years on probation. June was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and agreed to stay sober in exchange for avoiding jail time.

So far, the details of June and Doak's breakup remain elusive, but now that the news is confirmed fans are asking questions. June has not offered any in her recent social media posts.