'Mama June' Shannon: What to Know About Her Relationship With Geno Doak

Mama June Shannon made some shocking revelations earlier this week, ahead of the premiere of her new series, Mama June: Road to Redemption. In one interview, she claimed she and her boyfriend, Eugene Edward "Geno" Doak, spent almost $1 million on drugs at the height of her drug addiction. Shannon, 41, and Doak, 45, have been together for five years. When their relationship began, very little was known about Doak. He has a troubled past, stretching back to years before he even met Shannon.

Doak has a long arrest record that goes back decades, notes HollywoodLife. In 1996, he was sentenced to a year in prison for felony burglary but was released after three months. He was arrested for burglary again in 2009 for stealing a $500 cargo trailer. He was not sentenced to prison for that offense. After this arrest, Doak was "involuntarily admitted" to the Riverwood Behavioral Health System in Clayton County, Georgia after attempting suicide three times, reports The Daily Mail.

In March 2019, Doak was arrested again, this time alongside Shannon. The two got into a fight at an Alabama gas station, and both were arrested on drug charges. Doak was also charged with domestic violence and harassment. The couple still faces a felony charge and a misdemeanor charge from the incident reports Entertainment Tonight. The couple met in 2016 when Shannon hired Doak's company G&J Home Improvements in Griffin, Georgia to remodel her Hampton, Georgia home. Doak is also a father to four children in their early 20s or late teens.

When Shannon and Doak met, he did not know she was famous, Shannon told Us Weekly in 2018. "His kids knew, but he didn’t," she said at the time. "I was like, ‘Did you live underneath a rock?’ He was like, ‘No.’ He just doesn’t watch reality TV. I mean, you know, he does now watch the show, but he doesn’t care two cents less about the cameras. … Outside of this [show], we are a very normal, everyday crazy bunch." Doak first appeared on television in Mama June: From Not to Hot Season 1.

During an interview with Access earlier this week, Shannon claimed they spent about $900,000 on drugs during the "last year of our addiction." She said they sent her drug dealer $80,000 in one transaction using Cashapp. She claims she was waiting to receive a $150,000 paycheck, but when it was late, she decided to go to rehab instead of getting more drugs. "I went into rehab with $1.75 to my name," Shannon claimed. "And I came out with nothing." Shannon said she has been sober for 14 months now.

Doak is also clean, according to Shannon. "Me and Geno both have been fortunate enough not to have a slip up, but a lot of people have relapsed during this COVID virus," she told ET. "Addiction is real, this COVID virus is real, and so you're going to see all that. Filming during COVID, us fighting our court case still, the drug charges in Alabama, what I'm going through, rebuilding my life, my brand, trying to raise back up to the top."

In a preview clip from Road to Redemption, Shannon said the couple put on extra weight during the coronavirus quarantine, notes The Sun. "Look we have put on a little couple extra pounds. I've put on about 60. He's put on about 100. We put on a whole other person. But I'm going to blame it on healthy Covid weight," Shannon said, later telling Doak she liked his "new little, sexy body." Road to Redemption episodes air Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.