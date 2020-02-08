‘Mama June’ Shannon Was Reportedly Warned About Relationship With Boyfriend Geno Doak by His Ex-Wife

Kimberly Doak, the ex-wife of Mama June Shannon‘s boyfriend Geno Doak, claims she warned the WE tv star about Doak, but no one wanted to listen to her. Shannon has been estranged from her daughters since she and Doak were arrested on drug charges last year. Shannon emerged from social media silence late last month, with a plea for help on Instagram.

In a new interview with The Sun, Kimberly called Shannon’s current situation “very sad,” but Doak’s behavior does not surprise her.

“I tried to warn them, but I was just the ex nobody wanted to listen to so unfortunately they had to learn the hard way,” Kimberly said. “He has been on a downward spiral for a very long time unfortunately. I couldn’t take anymore and should’ve left long before I did honestly!”

Kimberly and Doak divorced in 2015, and she moved to another state with their children. She is “thankful” she is not involved in his ongoing drama and said he “completely abandoned” their children.

“I’ve been picking up those pieces for some time now. He doesn’t offer any type of assistance,” Kimberly told The Sun.

Still Kimberly said she hopes Shannon and Doak solve their problems.

“I wish them the best and sincerely hope that they get their lives together at some point,” she said.

Kimberly’s comments come as the Shannon family is in crisis. Shannon and Doak were arrested on drug charges in March 2019. They both pleaded not guilty in October. In August 2019, Shannon also sold her home to reportedly travel the country with Doak in an RV. In December, TMZ reported they caused up to $1,000 in damages to a Georgia hotel room. Shannon was also photographed selling a diamond ring at a Georgia pawn shop for just $1,500.

Amid the drama, Shannon returned to Instagram on Jan. 23 with a plea to her family. Sources close to the Shannon family later told TMZ they do not believe the message was genuine, theorizing that Shannon was trying to drum up positive publicity so she could post paid Instagram advertisements.

Earlier this week, WE tv released a teaser for the upcoming new season of Mama June: From Not to Hot, featuring Alana “Honey Boo Boo Thompson” eating cereal next to a milk carton with her mother’s mugshot on it. As the door opens, an unseen figure walks through and the teaser ends.

“What’s it gonna be like when Mama finally comes home?” the trailer asks. “The shocking all-new season of Mama June: Family Crisis premieres this March only on WeTV.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot returns in March.

