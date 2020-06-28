Mama June and Boyfriend Geno Doak Spotted Near Rehab Facility

Mama June: Family Crisis viewers know that Mama June Shannon has been involved in quite a bit of drama over the past year. Most recently, as depicted on the We TV program, Shannon agreed to seek treatment after admitting to past drug usage. As the Daily Mail noted, it appears as though Shannon is indeed working on bettering herself, as she was spotted near a rehab facility on Thursday alongside her boyfriend, Geno Doak.

The Daily Mail reported that Shannon was seen holding hands with Doak on Thursday near a rehab facility in Florida. The publication noted that both Shannon and Doak appeared to be in good spirits during the outing, as they could be seen smiling and even sharing a hug at one point. On a recent episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, both Shannon and Doak opened up about their previous drug usage. They admitted to engaging in a $150,000 cocaine habit and said that they are "lucky to be alive" following their drug binge.

Mama June Shannon spotted near a rehab facility with her boyfriend Geno Doak https://t.co/kC5VWctWVp — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 28, 2020

Shannon and Doak explained on the show that they had spent $150,000 on cocaine over the course of six months. "It got to the point where being able to afford a hotel and being able to live just was not possible, so we started sleeping in the Suburban," Shannon explained about their situation. "It was a few nights we ended up staying in there." Doak agreed with his girlfriend and added, "It's been rough, it really has." According to the couple, they went through "a couple of ounces a day" and admitted that they could have gone through "an 8-ball an hour."

In a previous episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Shannon agreed to seek treatment after being asked to do so by her daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon. Pumpkin gave her mom a lengthy list of conditions that she would have to adhere to if she wanted to remain in touch with the family (Shannon had previously been estranged from the family following her arrest on drug charges in March 2019). She told her mom that she would have to get a new phone and to take a drug test every week to make sure that she was sober. Pumpkin also wanted her mother to attend an in-person treatment facility. Shannon agreed to all of those conditions except for the in-person treatment, explaining that she wanted to attend an outpatient program in order to maintain her "freedom." Pumpkin wasn't thrilled about that change, but she did eventually compromise on the issue.