'Mama June' Offered 'Another Chance' by Daughter Pumpkin Amid Praise From Stepmother

✖

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon offered her mother Mama June Shannon a second chance, even in the middle of the legal drama playing out in Mama June: Family Crisis. Meanwhile, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's stepmother Jennifer Thompson is singing praises for Shannon because she took in Alana. Family Crisis follows the fall-out from Mama June and Geno Doak's drug possession arrest last year.

In a preview clip for the June 5 episode published by InTouch Weekly, Shannon said she wanted to give her mother "another chance" and she set up a secret meeting with Mama June without telling Alana. Doak was also not in attendance. The meeting did not happen until the very end of the episode, with Marriage Boot Camp's Dr. Ish greeting Mama June, reports Hollywood Life. This was the first time Mama June had seen one of her daughters in six months. The episode ended just after Mama June began crying when she saw her daughter.

During the family crisis, Alana and Shannon have leaned on each other, with Shannon taking her 14-year-old sister in. "She has a baby that’s almost 2 years old and she takes in her sister," Thompson told InTouch Weekly Thursday. "It takes a lot for a 20-year-old to say, ‘I’m going to be able to do this.'" Thompson added that she and her husband, Alana's father Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson, are doing what they can to support them.

Thompson said they were "shocked" by Mama June's arrest and were mainly concerned for Alana at first. They are now confident she is in good hands with Shannon. Sugar Bear told InTouch he wanted Shannon to know they are only "a phone call away" if she ever needs help. However, there is still some bad blood between the Thompsons and Mama June.

Thompson believes Shannon sees everything as a competition. "She thinks she’s the best of everything," she said, noting there was supposed to be a weight-loss competition on Mama June: From Not to Hot until Mama June's legal drama unfolded. "It takes two people for a competition," Thompson added. "I wanted her there so I could kick her butt and let everybody see that there is a better person than June Shannon."

Mama June and Doak were arrested in March 2019 on drug charges and pleaded not guilty in October. The two were seen at a Florida casino in March, despite the coronavirus pandemic, and the photos suggested they might have been living there. There has been speculation that the couple needs money, as Mama June recently started a Cameo account. It was also reported that she would not get paid for the Family Crisis season.