‘Mama June’ Shannon Finds New Way to Make Cash Amid Recent Turmoil

With reports that she won’t be earning herself a paycheck for the current season of WeTV’s Mama June: Family Crisis, “Mama June” Shannon has found a way to make a few extra bucks. According to TMZ, Shannon has joined Cameo, the service that allows fans to connect to their favorite celebrities through personalized messages.

The move follows in the footsteps of her daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, whom she is currently estranged from thanks to her legal troubles and relationship with controversial boyfriend Geno Doak, who joined the service just days ago. According to her recent social media posts, Shannon joined the service just two days ago. “Hi this is Mama June and I’m out here doing shout out videos for y’all for all my fans and reconnecting so if you want a birthday with some kind of shoutout & me to tell your best friend hi or,” her Cameo page reads.

While Thompson has been making bank by charging $20 per video, the price for a video from Shannon sits at $30, and according to those who have shelled out the money, it’s well worth it. With a total of 12 reviews, Shannon has already earned herself a 5-star rating.

“Epic!” wrote one person. “Mama is super fast too. I love you so much girl!!!! Thank you”

“Thank you so much, Mama June!” reviewed another. “The added fart makes is 10x more special! Love you and hope you’re doing well! Happy Easter!”

“Awesome!” commented somebody else. “Thanks so much for doing it last minute. Heather loved it!”

Shannon’s big Cameo break comes as millions across the country file for unemployment benefits amid the coronavirus pandemic, filings continuing to reach record-breaking number. Shannon, however, seems to have little to no stress over the global pandemic and is instead soaking up the sun in Florida.

In mid-March, she and Doak were spotted perusing the near-empty Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, where sources suggested they may be living for the time being. After being arrested at an Alabama gas station for alleged crack cocaine possession, Shannon and Doak reportedly purchased an RV and set out on a cross-country adventure and ended up in Florida, where beached are currently closed amid the outbreak.

As of last week, the couple were still in the state, with Shannon sharing a photo of herself and Doak with friend Adam Barta outside a grocery story.

Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.