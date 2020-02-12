‘Mama June’ Shannon Reportedly Will Not Make Paycheck From Reality Show Amid Legal Drama

“Mama June” Shannon won’t be cashing in on the upcoming season of WeTV’s Mama June From Not to Hot: Family Crisis, a source close to her family told TMZ Wednesday. While Shannon was previously the star of From Not to Hot, she will reportedly not be an “active participant” in the Family Crisis iteration, which will focus on the fallout from her alleged drug problem and subsequent arrest alongside boyfriend Geno Doak while following 14-year-old daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and 20-year-old sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon as they navigate the difficult situation.

The family source added to TMZ that Shannon’s lack of a TV paycheck is actually good news for the people who care about her, as they’re concerned about what she would do with the money. Instead of sitting down with the WeTV cameras, Shannon will reportedly be shown in clips from her court dates alongside Doak and her family’s attempts to get her help. Even the promotional clip for the series, set to air in March, shared to Shannon’s Instagram was allegedly posted by her manager.

“What’s it gonna be like when Mama finally comes home?” the show’s first trailer asks. “The shocking all-new season of Mama June: Family Crisis premieres this March only on WeTV.”

Shannon was first arrested in March 2019 along with Doak after the two got into a heated fight at an Alabama gas station. When police searched both Shannon and Doak, they allegedly found crack cocaine and paraphernalia, arresting them both on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, while Doak was also charged with domestic violence/harassment. Both pleaded not guilty to all charges in October.

Despite their legal drama, Shannon and Doak have allegedly been sticking close together, traveling between hotels and casinos after selling the reality personality’s Georgia home in a cash transaction and struggling to pay bills.

In January, Shannon took to Instagram to send an emotional, unedited plea to her daughters (left unedited), writing, “Well decided to get back at it im not saying im.perfect as everyday is a strugglr n some days i just want to disappear n even though me n kids arent still seeing each other n its veen very hard on all of us but i hope one day that will cgange as i want them to know i miss n love them very much (sic).”

Photo credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WEtv, Getty