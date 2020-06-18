'Mama June' Shannon Admits to Using $2,500 Worth of Meth a Day

"Mama June" Shannon is opening up about her drug habits to daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon. In the most recent episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, the reality personality admitted that she and boyfriend Geno Doak had been using upwards of $2,500 of methamphetamine a day, as well as prescription drugs like Fioricet and Xanax.

Reuniting with daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, Mama June admitted on Friday that she had sold her Georgia house because she was "dead f—ing broke," but that she was trying to get her life back on track. "You know at that point we was doing quite a bit," June said of the drug habits that left her in such a dire financial situation. "I mean, it was a couple ounces a day."

"Our habit was $2,500 a day, if not more," she said of her meth habit, adding that she began doing drugs before her March 2019 arrest on crack cocaine charges because she simply wanted to. "It wasn't something that just started, and oh my God, I started using drugs, you found out that I got busted. It wasn't. I got high because I wanted to," she told Pumpkin. "It's not the first time I've ever done drugs, and you know that."

Pumpkin said that things are different now, as it's the first time since she and sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson were older than their mom was "strung out." She had concerns for her mom's attempt at sobriety while still being with Doak as well. "The thing is like, you can't get clean and then Geno not get f—ing clean," Pumpkin said, adding that she wasn't comfortable having Alana, 14, or daughter Ella, 2, around June in this situation.

June assured her that she had been much better over the last few months. "I promise you, for the last couple months we have been, I would say, 90 percent good. If this was four or five months ago, I would have been high as f— when I came up in here," she said. It was welcome news for Pumpkin, but she still couldn't understand why Doak was still in the picture at all.

"I don't even understand quite honestly why you are still with him," she told her mom. "He has done you dirty like he came into the house, and then it was like he was pushing me out." While June admitted she had stood beside her beau as he did some "f—ed up s—," she told her daughter she couldn't explain why they were still together.

"You would have never taken that from Sugar Bear — ever," Pumpkin told her mom of Alana's father, her ex. "After all the f—ing s— you tell us not to f—ing take, like why can't you take that advice for yourself? Do you feel that low about yourself that you think you deserve to be treated like that?" June simply responded in kind that she didn't know.

Both June and Doak have pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Doak is facing an additional charge of third-degree domestic violence,.To watch more of the family's saga play out, watch Mama June: Family Crisis, airing Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv. For more on "Mama June" Shannon and her family from PopCulture, click here.