Mama June’s Daughter Pumpkin Gets Married in Las Vegas

After welcoming a baby daughter in December, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon tied the knot with her fiancé, Joshua Efird, Monday night in Las Vegas, TMZ reports.

The two waited until Shannon, the daughter of Mama June Shannon and sister of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, was legally old enough to walk down the aisle after becoming engaged when she was 16 years old and Efird was 19.

TV cameras were reportedly on site shooting the nuptials and the wedding party, so fans will most likely be able to see the happy event on the upcoming season of Mama June: From Not to Hot.

The 18-year-old told Us Weekly in February that she and Efird were waiting until their daughter “Ella’s a decent age” to get married.

“They say [babies] change things, but honestly I think a kid is maybe what we needed in our relationship,” she said. “We’ve become closer than any other time. We both help each other out. It’s like it’s a team thing now.”

Shannon and Efird took the big step in their relationship five months after welcoming their daughter Ella Grace. The 18-year-old said in March that if she could do it over again, she might not decide to become a mom at age 17.

“I would probably change how young I was when I had kids,” she admitted on the podcast Gonzo. “Because my original plan when I decided that I was gonna have kids, like, when I was younger — I was like, ‘Alright, I’m gonna wait until I’m 24.’”

“I wish maybe sometimes, I wish I would’ve been able to do that,” she revealed.

Shannon said that being a young mom has its challenges, even though she and Efird live at home with Mama June and Honey Boo Boo.

“It has its struggles because Josh has a full-time job now, and with it just being me here and Alana some of the time and maybe my mom, it is super hard,” she said. “But when he gets home, it’s not as complicated because he helps out a lot.”

She told Us Weekly in February that she and Efird want to have a total of four kids.

Ella Grace, who has been a good sleep and rarely cries, has been something Shannon is awestruck from.

“I honestly didn’t know that I could love a little person so much,” she said. “I want her to grow up and not listen to what others have to say, and if she wants to do something, go after it!”

Shannon reveals her mother has been a great help as well with raising Ella, saying she “absolutely loves” her granddaughter. She also revealed her mother had top notch advice when it comes to understanding her baby’s sleep cycle, which includes to sleep when the baby sleeps

“I’m not gonna say it’s easy being a young mother. It is a hard process, but I’ve grown into it,” she added.