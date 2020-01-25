Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon Writes Heartfelt Message to Sister Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson Amid Mama June’s Reappearance

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon took to Facebook recently to share a heartfelt message with her sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. The post came after their mother, Mama June: From Not to Hot star Mama June Shannon made a surprising reappearance on Instagram this week. Shannon, 20, has legal guardianship of Thompson amid their mother’s legal troubles.

“If I’m on your a— about doing better is because I see more in you then you do yourself,” reads a quote Shannon shared on Facebook, reports The Blast. “Not too many people will do that. Most will sit there and watch you throw you life away.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shannon tagged Thompson, who quickly responded.

“I understand, but you know I’m trying to make you, Josh, Ella, Jessica proud of me and that’s my goal,” Thompson, 14, wrote.

Thompson was referring to Shannon’s husband, Joshua Efrid, whom Shannon married in May 2018. Shannon and Efrid welcomed their daughter Ella Grace Efird, in December 2017.

Thompson also mentioned Jessica, their 23-year-old sister. The two have another older sister, Anna, 24.

On Jan. 23, Mama June suddenly appeared on Instagram for the first time since June 2019. She shared an old selfie, and pleaded with her children to reconnect in the caption.

“Well decided to get back at it im not saying im.perfect as everyday is a strugglr n some days i just want to disappear n even though me n kids arent still seeing each other n its veen very hard on all of us but i hope one day that will cgange as i want them to know i miss n love them very much,” the unedited caption read.

Family sources later told TMZ on Friday they believe the post is part of a plan to get positive press so she can start sharing Instagram advertisements to generate cash. They pointed out that June has not reacted out to them recently and said the selfie was 2 years old. Sources said they would welcome June back into the fold, but only if she breaks up with boyfriend Geno Doak first.

June has been estranged from her daughters after she and Doak were arrested on drug charges in March 2019. They pleaded not guilty to the charges in October. In August 2019, June reportedly sold her home and planned to travel the country in an RV with Doak.

In December, June and Doak reportedly caused up to $1,000 in damages to a Georgia hotel room. Earlier this month, TMZ reported she sold a diamond ring at a Georgia pawn shop for only $1,500.

Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for WEtv