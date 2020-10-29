Lyssa Chapman Shares Touching Message for Beth Chapman on What Would Have Been Her 53rd Birthday

✖

Lyssa Chapman is wishing a "happy heavenly birthday" to stepmom Beth Chapman on what would have been the Dog the Bounty Hunter star's 53rd birthday. Posting a photo of the late Chapman matriarch on Instagram Thursday, the daughter of Duane "Dog" Chapman revealed that the previous night had been an emotional one for her daughter, Mady.

"Mady came running to my room last night, eyes filled with tears. She looked up at me and said 'Mom I miss my Grandma' I hugged her as she sobbed," she wrote. "I had a hard time coming up with anything comforting to say to her because I miss you too." Lyssa called it a "small comfort" that Beth's last birthday before her death in June 2019 due to cancer was an "amazing dinner" at Morton's The Steakhouse, during which she "got in some trouble."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyssa Chapman II 🌈 (@mslyssac) on Oct 29, 2020 at 10:01am PDT

"I’ll never forget you laughing at me the next day," Lyssa concluded. "We miss you so much Beth Chapman. Rest easy. Happy heavenly Birthday, Mom." The post struck an emotional chord with the reality star's followers. "I miss your mom too. She was and will continue to be an irreplaceable bada—," one person commented. "Awww, we miss her too," another added.

Dog paid tribute to his late wife as well on Thursday, sharing a glamorous photo of Beth with a touching caption on his own social media. "You are celebrating this day with Jesus and all his angels," he captioned the picture. "That's the only thing that gets us through without you. Happy birthday Beth."

Mourning the loss of Beth hasn't been easy for the Chapmans, but Dog has found love again with fiancé Francie Frane, who lost her husband to cancer just before Beth's death. The couple announced their engagement in May, and are planning for an intimate wedding with "just family and close friends," Dog told PopCulture.com earlier this month. As for when the two will tie the knot, the bounty hunter said Frane "hasn’t exactly set the date" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans of the reality TV family will be able to watch the ceremony from home, however, as Dog revealed Frane was willing to compromise by having a camera crew film the wedding, possibly for a wedding special. The Colorado rancher isn't "camera shy," but "doesn't care about having the cameras there," he revealed.