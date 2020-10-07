Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals His Wedding to Francie Frane Won't Be Open to the Public, But Will Be Filmed (Exclusive)

✖

While Duane "Dog" Chapman initially wanted to set a world record when it came to the number of people at his wedding, fiancée Francie Frane has talked him down to a more traditional ceremony with "just family and close friends," the Dog the Bounty Hunter star told PopCulture.com prior to the premiere of his new movie, Hunter's Creed, now available on video on demand and streaming as well as DVD.

Wedding plans aren't the first thing on the engaged couple's mind amid filming for the first episodes of Dog Unleashed, which will be available on the reality star's new streaming service, Unleashed!, launching in 2021. Chapman and Frane announced their engagement in May, but the bounty hunter told PopCulture Frane "hasn’t exactly set the date" when it comes to planning their upcoming nuptials.

"She will not let me open it up to the public, just family and close friends," he explained of his initial dream of opening the ceremony to anyone who wanted to come, but added she was willing to compromise by having the wedding filmed, possibly for a wedding special on his new network. Even that, he explained, was a bit of a stretch, as the Colorado rancher isn't "camera shy," but "doesn't care about having the cameras there."

Frane is coming along for the ride on Dog Unleashed, however, helping her husband-to-be track down some of the most dangerous fugitives on the run from the law. "The world is getting more dangerous, not only because of COVID, but with a justice system that is bowing down to these people," Chapman said, adding that he expects to stir up plenty of "controversy" with his new show.

"I had been leashed up and told, 'You can't do that,' and, 'You can't have that made public,' so I'm hoping this is my final series," he told PopCulture of what's to come. "I tell [the film team] just shut up and roll. ...We’re gonna start some controversy, and I think I'm the president of that."

"Almost all" of Chapman's kids will be involved in the bounty hunting, including Baby Lyssa, Bonnie and Leland, as well as Frane's son Greg, who is a professional hunter skilled in tracking and trapping animals ready to turn his skills over to the bounty hunting business. Even Frane is getting in on the action, Chapman said, joking, "She's just as crazy as I am!"