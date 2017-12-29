Luann De Lesseps Heads to Rehab: ‘I Am Truly Embarrassed’

Luann De Lesseps was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday night on four felony charges, battery on a firefighter, disorderly intoxication, resisting a police officer with violence and corruption by threat of a public servant, and the reality personality has now decided to enter a treatment facility.

“After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed,” the Real Housewives of New York City cast member told PEOPLE “I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions. I have the greatest respect for police officers and the job they do. My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law abiding character. I am so grateful for the love and support that I am receiving from my family, friends and loyal supporters.”

A police report states that De Lesseps was discovered trespassing in a hotel room with an unidentified man and refused to leave the room when found. The report states that the reality personality “shoved” a police officer and “slammed” the bathroom door on his forehead before telling the officer, “I’m going to kill you all.”

After her arrest, De Lesseps released a statement on the incident, tweeting that she wanted to “offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior.”

I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior. This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018 — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) December 24, 2017

De Lesseps had married ex-husband Tom D’Agostino in Palm Beach last New Year’s Eve, with the pair divorcing seven months later.

Photo Credit: DFree / Shutterstock.com