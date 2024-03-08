'Love & Translation': Dylan Comes Clean About Sleeping With Yam in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Dylan is coming clean about his night with Yam – and he's praying it won't destroy his connection with Tulay. The Love & Translation bachelor reveals to co-stars Kahlil and Tripp that he slept with the 29-year-old single from Mexico in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's all-new episode of the TLC show, admitting that he's unsure his relationship with the 25-year-old from Germany will "survive this bump."

Pulling Kahlil and Tripp out onto the beach for privacy, Dylan tells them he "f-ked up" the previous night with Yam. "I wanna talk to the guys about what happened last night, just because I feel like I stepped on a line as far as some of these women's feelings, especially with Tulay's," the American bachelor tells the camera. "I still have a lot of feelings for her and I don't want to hurt her. I've never cheated before and for some reason, this feels like cheating."

Dylan tells his fellow guys "a lot of s-t happened" the night before between him and Yam. "We were outside my room and we were on my couch and we started kissing and I was like, 'Yeah, but like, you wanna sleep in my bed?' And she's like, 'Yeah, yeah, but like only sleep,'" he recalled. "So we end up sleeping for no more than three minutes, and one thing led to another and we had sex."

"Immediately" after Yam left his room, Dylan said he felt "guilty" thinking of Tulay. He plans on telling her what happened, "because it's a decision that I made, and it's a decision that I had to deal with," but he admits to having a pit in his stomach about how that conversation will go down. "[I'm] going through my head different scenarios on how this would play out, and every single one of them is negative," he confesses. "I am not gonna lie, if I was in Tulay's shoes, I'd probably leave the house."

Tripp tries to reassure Dylan, telling him, "You're going into hell, just know that, but you can handle it." Dylan explains in a confessional that while he didn't ask Yam to keep their rendezvous a secret, he hopes she will "let me tell the people that I wanted to tell first." He continues, "I honestly Have no idea if me and Tulay's connection will survive this bump that I'm putting us through – all I can do is hope."

Love & Translation airs Sundays at 11 p.m. ET/PT and is available to stream on Max.