'Love & Translation': Tripp Struggles With Language Barrier Asking Leidi on a Date in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Love & Translation's Tripp is giving a relationship with Leidi his all – even if they don't speak the same language. The California bachelor, 30, has to dig deep to try and overcome the language barrier with Colombian single Leidi if he wants to ask her out on a date, and the two go back and forth with no shortage of confusion in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's all-new episode of the TLC dating show.

Bringing Leidi out to the moonlit beach to try and make his move, Tripp uses his limited Spanish to call Leidi "beautiful," a gesture she appreciates. Tripp then uses hand motions to gesture to the beach as he tries to express how much he loves where he has brought her. "Love. Ocean. Sand. Love. Peace," he says, making movements to try and get his point across.

Leidi, 28, agrees in Spanish that the beach is beautiful, and even manages to get Tripp to understand her comment about his shirt being the same color pink as the sunset. "I comprende," Tripp says excitedly. "I understand." The Los Angeles resident then tries to make his feelings for Leidi known, gesturing that while his heart is at the beach, maybe it can also be between the two of them.

"Do you feel the same way as me? You?" Leidi asks in Spanish, as Tripp promises bashfully to try and learn more of her language. She continues, using hand motions that she has "the feeling when the hair raises" on her arm when she's around him. "Like when you touch me and I touch you, it's like [explosion]. ... Like butterflies in the stomach," she explains. Tripp is definitely confused by Leidi's confession of feelings, adding to the camera in an interview, "Something 'in the,' 'cause 'en el' is 'in the,' But I don't know 'mariposa.' If anything it's like a flower – if I had to guess."

Tripp and Leidi might be struggling to understand each other's words, but when Tripp asks to see Leidi again the next day for a date, she knows exactly what he means. "I feel very happy because it was very beautiful, the way in which he asked," she tells the camera later in Spanish. "It was different because he took me out to the beach. I understood that it was a special place and that I was someone special, and that tomorrow, date. Because he really is the only man I like here in the house. I think something can happen there. Let's see."

In addition to Tripp, 21-year-old Dylan from Florida and 24-year-old Kahlil from Texas are the American bachelors looking to find love across the language barrier on Love & Translation. The 11 other eligible women appearing on Love & Translation are Jhenyfer, 24, from Brazil; Tulay, 25, from Germany; Sara, 20, from Italy; Imane, 21, from Morocco; Airi, 20, from Japan; Yam, 29, from Mexico; Gisele, 29, from Brazil; Joceline, 28, from France; Assia, 21, from France; Jin, 32, from South Korea, and Jhuliana, 23, from Bolivia.

Love & Translation airs Sunday, Feb. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.