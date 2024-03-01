'Love & Translation' Bachelor Tripp Deeply Offends Imane in Exclusive Sneak Peek: 'Despicable and Evil'

Tripp's attempt at a romantic gesture with Imane is getting lost in translation! The American Love & Translation bachelor gets slammed as "despicable and evil" by the Moroccan single as a kissing exercise goes wrong in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's all-new episode of the TLC show.

As the cast is tasked with determining attraction based on their sense of taste through a kissing activity, Tripp pulls Imane aside to see if they can get past their earlier cultural and linguistic misunderstandings. "I'm surprised with Imane. The moments we had on the soccer field together certainly opened up my eyes to the possibility that there may be something here," he tells the camera. "We've had our differences, our miscommunication, our misunderstandings, but I'm curious. I want to know more. This is my first chance."

Sitting down on the beach with her, Tripp encourages Imane to be the one to kiss him wherever she feels comfortable, intending to give the power to his date instead of leading the way physically. "Wherever you want, I'm right here," he says, gesturing at his cheek, forehead and lips.

Imane isn't taking the gesture the way Tripp intended it, however. "For me and my culture, a kiss is sacred. For me, it's something really sacred," she tells the camera via translation. "For me, when you show someone respect, you kiss their hand. I do that to my parents. If you love someone, you kiss them [on the lips], and if you just want to show someone affection and that you are interested, you kiss [on the cheek]."

Imane tries to communicate her point to Tripp, telling him over and over again, "It's you who has to do it. You have to do it. No. You're supposed to do it, not me," but their language barrier proves to be too much for the pair. Offended, Imane stands up and tells Tripp, "No!" before storming off back to the group. "In my country, if you act like that with a girl, I swear it's despicable. It's despicable and evil," she explains of her reaction. "You treated me like a whore."

Asked by the other women why she left Tripp on the beach, Imane is livid as she answers, "He sat in front of me and he said to me, 'You kiss me.' Girl, I got up and walked away." She continues, "He's crazy, I'm sorry, I don't care but he's crazy. Why would he do that? It's a whore you want." Love & Translation airs Sundays at 11 p.m. ET on TLC.