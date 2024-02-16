'Love & Translation': Tripp Gets Creative to Overcome Language Barrier With Leidi in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Love & Translation bachelor Tripp is getting creative to deepen his connection with Leidi! In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's all-new episode of TLC's multi-lingual dating show, the California bachelor, 30, breaks out some whiteboards to help him communicate on another level with the 28-year-old Colombian single.

"This date with Leidi today has me on cloud nine," Tripp says as he and Leidi find their way to the daybed with a bottle of tequila. "But honestly, dealing with the language barrier, we can't really get far. So, now I have this whiteboard to get some more detailed communications and get a little deeper."

It's clear the chemistry is there between Tripp and Leidi, even as he struggles to say "thank you" in Spanish. "Por favor. Por, por," he repeats as Leidi pours him a drink. "So like [rolls his R] like the [rolls his R] sound like [a] cat." Despite the language barrier, Leidi tells the camera, via a translator, "Tonight, I feel closer than ever with Tripp because we had a date today and want to spend more time together and get to know each other better."

With the drinks poured, the duo toasts to "wine glass tequila with a little bit of agua," as Leidi points out in Spanish, "Or else we will get drunk." Tripp tries to communicate that he is enjoying the tequila, noting that he used to drink "a lot" when he was in the Marines. "You liked tequila a lot when you were [a] Marine?" Leidi asks in Spanish, as Tripp confirms he liked "all" alcohol then. "Mucho?" Leidi wonders, as Tripp assures her, "Fun, fun but bad for you."

Leidi tells the camera, "I think Tripp's decision to have joined the military is respectable," adding, "A man that takes this kind of decision has character. I really like that." Trying to find out what Tripp does for a living now is a bit more challenging, as he confuses the Spanish word for "present" with the word for "president." But eventually, Tripp figures out what she means, telling her that he helps teach "exercise [to] everyone who wants to learn."

Turning the questions back toward Leidi, Tripp asks to know a little bit more about her, at which point she begins to draw a plane and a heart on her whiteboard. "I'm learning that Leidi loves to travel," an excited Tripp tells the camera. "I can see through what she's trying to communicate and I love that because traveling is so important to me and it's part of my past. It will always be a part of my future and it's something that we can do together. So this is incredible."

In addition to Tripp, 21-year-old Dylan from Florida and 24-year-old Kahlil from Texas are the American bachelors looking to find love across the language barrier on Love & Translation. The 11 other eligible women appearing this season are Jhenyfer, 24, from Brazil; Tulay, 25, from Germany; Sara, 20, from Italy; Imane, 21, from Morocco; Airi, 20, from Japan; Yam, 29, from Mexico; Gisele, 29, from Brazil; Joceline, 28, from France; Assia, 21, from France; Jin, 32, from South Korea, and Jhuliana, 23, from Bolivia.

Love & Translation airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.