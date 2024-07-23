Kendall Washington is addressing the "unfortunate" leak of a "private" NSFW video while he was filming Love Island USA. Less than a day after the Season 6 finale of the Peacock dating show aired, the finalist took to social media to address the nude footage of him that was posted without his consent.

"What a way to get my phone back y'all," Washington, 27, wrote on his Instagram Story on Monday, July 22. "I just want to address the content that came out from my past. That was something I shared to someone in confidence and trust. It's unfortunate that it's no longer private but it is what it is."

The reality personality continued to thank his loved ones "for the calls/texts to support me during this time" and expressed his gratitude for his time on Love Island USA. "I am so grateful for my Love Island experience and I love you all for turning in to watch my journey," he concluded. "Excited for what's next."

Washington and Nicole Jacky came in fourth on Season 6 of Love Island USA, which aired its finale on Sunday, July 21. During the finale, the couple traded "I love yous" after being coupled up for the majority of the season. Jacky, 26, broke down in tears after Washington gave his "Declaration of Love" speech, also sharing her own feeling for Washington in a speech of her own.

"I feel like I definitely have a lot of love for you and I think the fact that I even have those feelings is crazy," she said on their last date in Fiji. "Saying stuff like that scares me I think because I've been burned so bad in the past."

Ultimately, it was fellow islanders Serena Page and Kordell Beckham who were crowned the winners of Season 6, with Miguel Harichi and Leah Kateb coming in second place and JaNa Craig and Kenneth "Kenny" Rodriguez coming in third.

Love Island fans will get to see more of where the couples stand after their exits from the island when the cast comes together for the first reunion special episode, hosted by Ariana Madix and premiering on Aug. 19.

Catch up with the whole season of Love Island USA, which is streaming now on Peacock.