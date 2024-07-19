'Love Island USA': Daia Explains How Photoshopped OBJ Comment Influenced Relationship With Kordell

Love Island USA star Daia McGhee left her mark when it comes to the show's classic "Casa Amor" twist. While she initially had Kordell Beckham turning his head, he ultimately went back to Serena Page after a few explosive confrontations in the Villa. What does Daia think about how everything panned out? And does she think that fabricated Odell Beckham Jr. comment had anything to do with the downfall of her relationship with Kordell, who is the younger brother of the football player? During PopCulture.com's recent chat with Daia, we got all the scoop on fans' most pressing questions.

Viewers saw Daia and Kordell's relationship develop during the Casa Amor portion of the season. But, soon after they returned to the main Villa, their relationship seemed to fall apart. During this time, fans saw Serena and Daia have several one-on-one chats about the situation. Daia stressed that she wasn't "trying to sway" Serena in any direction or get in the way of her connection with Kordell.

"We both were very much confused and we both liked the same person," Daia said. "We both gave the same respect of every time she would talk to him, she'd come to me and she's like, 'Hey, this is what he said to me. What is he saying to you?' And that's why you see me going and saying, yeah, [these are] the conversations we had, but they only showed me doing that. They didn't show Serena doing it as well. We were literally going back and forth. There was no pettiness. I was not just trying to tell her like 'He said this to me.' No. We were very clear in our communication."

(Photo: LOVE ISLAND USA -- Episode 627 -- Pictured: (l-r) Catherine Marshall, Daia McGhee, Olivia Walker -- (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock) - Peacock)

Daia also said that she was able to form a close bond with Serena even with all of the relationship drama that they were both involved in. She explained that they were able to become quite "close," saying, "We literally talked every single day and we'd have these long conversations. I'd be sitting doing my makeup, she'll like come give me a hug."

Similarly, Daia doesn't have any bad blood for Kordell. However, she does have some thoughts on how their connection came to an end. It shouldn't surprise fans that Daia believes that the Odell Beckham Jr. tweets during the social media challenge, which she later found out were photoshopped, greatly influenced her relationship with Kordell.

"I would say [the tweet] 80% influenced how me and Kordell went," Daia said. "But at the same time, I was so upset when I heard that tweet because I was in my head, I was like, I do not comment on guys' photos like that. Especially people I don't know. I am not that person that's going through celebrities and being like, "Oh yeah", to try to get a shot at them. I don't do that. So in my head, I knew it was a lie."

She went on to say that the whole social media drama was "the final nail in the coffin" for their relationship, particularly as she explained how their connection in the Villa already paled in comparison to the time they spent in Casa Amor. Daia shared, "I think we were already having problems and I was already starting to feel like, this is really not what I want. I really missed the guy from Casa and this is not what you're showing me right now."

PopCulture.com will be interviewing the Love Island USA cast all season long. So stay tuned for more exclusives from the Season 6 cast. Love Island USA airs every day except for Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.