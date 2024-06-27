'Love Island USA': Hannah Shares Where She Stands With Kendall and Kordell After Elimination

Love Island USA star Hannah Smith was not able to find a love connection during her time on the Season 6 series. In the end, she was the first OG woman to leave Love Island USA Season 6 after her relationship with Kendall failed to take off and she was not chosen in the recoupling. Following her elimination, Hannah spoke with PopCulture.com to discuss everything from her relationship with Kendall (and whether she thinks they could have been something more) to whether Kordell was ever seriously considering choosing her in that last recoupling.

At the beginning of the season, Hannah found herself coupled up with Kendall. While they were paired together "by default," as she put it, their connection was the real deal. She said, "Kendall is the guy version of me. We had so many things in common ... We got along so well and it just flowed so easily and I really enjoyed being around him." Considering that Kendall's connection with Nicole may be fizzling out, could she foresee a scenario where their relationship continued (if she stayed in the Villa)?

"I'm not going to lie. I do think if I still was in there, me and Kendall probably would've started talking more and maybe tried to see how things would play out," she said. "That's probably how it would've went in my mind. I mean, I don't know. That's just from my perspective because we honestly got along so well. It was so fun."

(Photo: LOVE ISLAND USA -- Episode 608 -- Pictured: Hannah Smith -- (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock) - Peacock)

Even though Hannah and Kendall went their separate ways romantically, she almost got chosen in the recoupling by another Islander. During the recoupling, Kordell gave a speech that made many — viewers and Islanders alike — think that he was going to pick Hannah. But despite them having "two really good chats," she was not under the impression that he was seriously considering choosing her.

"Going into the recoupling, the way that he worded it, I was like, 'What?' Because he was talking about, we just had two new chats and me and him literally had two new chats," Hannah said. "We didn't have a relationship connection or a spark like that, but I was like, 'Maybe he does want to get to know me more.' I was very confused. And so the way he worded it, I thought maybe he might've been going towards me, which was... I mean, it was shocking, to be honest. I would've been shocked if he would've picked me because him and Serena had something."

Hannah may not have found love in the Villa, but she's still proud of her journey and the fact that she stayed true to herself. "I'm a girl's girl. I don't know if you could tell, but I was always there for my friends and that's always how I'm going to be," she explained. "I just want people to get to know me for me ... And just know I am looking to meet someone now. I'm excited for what's to come for me. And I just hope people saw the genuine side of me."

PopCulture.com will be interviewing the Love Island USA cast all season long. So stay tuned for more exclusives from the Season 6 cast. Love Island USA airs every day except for Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.