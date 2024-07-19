'Love Island USA': Liv Says Her Heart 'Breaks' For Kaylor After Seeing Aaron's Casa Amor Behavior

Love Island USA star Liv was open and outspoken during her journey on the reality series, but she was not able to find love in the Villa. Despite not finding a romantic relationship, she still found love by forming close friendships with the other women on the show. Following her Love Island USA exit, Liv spoke with PopCulture.com to explain where things left off with Rob Rausch. Now that she has some insight into what really went down during Casa Amor, she also had plenty to say about her good friend Kaylor Martin's relationship with Aaron Evans.

Before Casa Amor, Rob and Liv had a conversation during which it seemed like they might try to give things another go. But, after Casa Amor, they both recoupled with other people and fans didn't get to see the two try to revisit their connection. As Liv explained, they did have a conversation after Casa Amor happened, and they concluded that they work best as friends. She said, "Rob and I are friends. I feel like that conversation, everyone was coupled up. Everyone was having a lot of love for each other that it rubbed off from Rob and I. And then maybe we were just flirty friends, but we had a rocky start at the start."

As previously mentioned, Liv didn't find a romantic connection during her time on Love Island USA, but she still found love in the form of her "sisters" that she navigated the experience with. She particularly formed a close friendship with Kaylor, who has been mired in drama with Aaron largely stemming from Casa Amor. Now that Liv has time away from the Love Island USA experience, she's seen bits and pieces of what the boys' Casa Amor experience entailed. Based on what she has seen, she's not thrilled about how Aaron handled everything.

(Photo: LOVE ISLAND USA -- Episode 626 -- Pictured: (l-r) Leah Kateb, Nicole Jacky, Serena Page, Kaylor Martin, Olivia Walker, JaNa Craig -- (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock) - Peacock)

Liv said about seeing some of what Aaron did in Casa Amor, "That breaks my heart because I'm obviously really close with Kaylor and I've seen how she let him back in. We've all done it, and it's very hard in the villa [because] we don't see the outside world." When asked what she thinks about the longevity of their relationship with this information in mind, Liv said that she believes that there's a chance that they could make things work since Kaylor is "very big on making [an] effort and putting in the work."

"I definitely think she will push for it. And she will do everything she can. Him. I don't really know," she said. "I think he's a nice guy and we did get along and stuff, but coming out and seeing some of the things makes me question a little bit about why he's lying and a little bit about his integrity. But I know he definitely likes her deep down in some aspect. I can't wrap my head around why he would do that. In terms of would it make it work? I think she would be a big driver in it."

Considering that Liv has some inside scoop into what really happened during Casa Amor, PopCulture.com asked what she would tell Kaylor if she could give her one secret message. She would tell her friend, "There is more to Casa than we saw and we know. And then I'd be like brackets —I haven't actually watched all the clips, but I've read heaps of tweets and stuff. And I'd say, 'I definitely think you should be asking Aaron more. Talk to Serena. I feel like Serena has very good advice and she was in a similar situation. Talk to him, girl, I think he's sweet-talking you full stop.'"

