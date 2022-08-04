'Love Island USA': Felipe Shares Where He and Courtney Stand After His Exit (Exclusive)

As always, a recent recoupling ceremony in Love Island USA provided a major surprise to viewers. Courtney Boerner was the one to surprise fans, as she decided to couple up with Bryce Fins instead of Felipe Gomes, whom she had been with almost since the beginning of the season. During his exit interview with PopCulture.com, Felipe not only opened up about where he stands with Courtney following the shocking situation, but he also shared what he thinks about her relationship with Bryce.

When it comes to Courtney's decision to choose Bryce, Felipe wasn't too surprised by it. As he explained, they had a conversation prior to the recoupling during which she mentioned that she might not pick him. According to Felipe, Courtney said that she did feel a "spark" with Bryce but that she still wanted to get to know him even if they weren't an official couple. However, he's not so sure how everything would have worked out if Courtney was coupled up with Bryce.

Felipe said that in the end, it would have been up to Courtney to decide if their connection would have continued had he stayed in the Villa. He said that this would have been the case even if Courtney was with Bryce "because, in the end, she's going to decide it." Now that he's out of the Villa, Felipe has a new perspective on the situation. In short, he believes that he and Courtney will simply be friends going forward, as he said, "I feel we can connect, but I feel we are going to be friends." He explained that they live in two different places in the world (he lives in Dubai and she's from the United States), so a long-distance relationship likely wouldn't work.

Of course, now that he can watch what's going on in the Villa, he does have some thoughts on Courtney's relationship with Bryce. While he noted that he didn't have too much time to get to know Bryce, Felipe explained, "I feel he [Bryce] has his goals. He says he wants to find something real in the Villa. But, I still think you really need time to know." He added that if Bryce does turn his head later on, "she's [Courtney's] the one who's going to lose ... You cannot be a hundred percent true on what the people are feeling or not."