‘The View’ Co-Host Sunny Hostin Blisters Ex Who Broke Up With Her on New Year’s

Sunny Hostin is putting one of her exes on blast! The View star, 56, took a walk down memory lane on the Friday, Dec. 6 episode of the ABC daytime show as she and her fellow co-hosts discussed Sylvester Stallone’s recent admission that he once broke up with now-wife Jennifer Flavin by FedEx-ing her a letter.

“The only thing I would do differently than the FedEx is to just put a stamp on it. It’s cheaper,” shrugged Sara Haines, who took Stallone’s side in the breakup story. “The reason being is the amount of repeat makeups I’ve had when I’ve gone in person? I am my own worst enemy. I’ve been driven to the written word. So if you have to do it on a Post-It, or put a stamp on it, or a text, you do what you have to do.”

It was then that Hostin revealed some of her bad experiences with breakups, admitting, “I’ve always been the break-ee. I don’t break up with people, and they break up with me, and they always do it in person, and then I cry.”

Asked by Joy Behar to share an example, Hostin dropped the full story of her teenage heartbreak, including the name of her ex! “Erik Council, on New Year’s Eve, we were supposed to go to a party. I was very dressed up. I thought I looked cute,” Hostin recalled. “He came in, he wasn’t dressed up. I thought it was strange. And he said, ‘I’d like to start the new year off right, but that’s going to be without you.’”

Behar interrupted, “Excuse me, I’m writing this down,” as Hostin spelled it out, “His name is Erik with a K, C-O-U-N-C-I-L.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in, “That shows that even if you do it in person, it doesn’t necessarily hurt less.” She noted, “I actually prefer a petty or more dismissive one. It makes it easier to get over the person. If they send you a text like, ‘We’re done,’ It’s like, ‘Okay, I kind of hate that person, we’re moving on.’ But if it’s like, ‘I love you so much, it’s just not working,’ you’re probably gonna rekindle and drag it on.”

Hostin agreed, “Yeah, I would prefer a FedEx. Don’t come to me on New Year’s Eve. I was about 19. I’m still not over it!”