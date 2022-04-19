Major CBS Show Leaving for New Network

You won’t be able to find Love Island USA on CBS anymore. Deadline reported that Love Island USA, which has found a home on CBS for its first three seasons, will be moving to NBC’s streaming service Peacock. In addition to being picked up by Peacock, the reality show was also picked up for two additional seasons.

While the reality show is on the move, you won’t have to worry about getting your Love Island fix this summer. Love Island, which is based on the popular U.K. version of the series, was given a two-season, 80-episode order on Peacock. This news might come as a bit of a surprise, as Love Island was not canceled by CBS, as is typically the case when a series finds a home on another network or streaming service. Deadline noted that this decision was made after CBS urged the show to make changes given how heavily it’s featured on the summer schedule.

The publication reported that CBS wanted the format to be retooled, which led ITV America, the producers behind Love Island USA, to move the show to Peacock. CBS reportedly did not want to commit to the same number of episodes and, now, with Love Island USA on Peacock, the show will have even more episodes for fans to enjoy. Not only will Love Island USA have a new home on Peacock, but viewers should also expect some changes to the nature of the show itself. Peacock has promised that “multiple episodes” will drop “weekly in real time.”

As always, fans can expect the singles to engage in a series of fun-natured games as they search for love. However, unlike the CBS version, Love Island on Peacock will feature “naughtier” games and “steamier” challenges similar to ones that traditionally turn heads on the U.K. series. The fourth season of Love Island USA will be shot over the summer in California. At the moment, it’s unclear whether host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matt Hoffman will return.

The first three seasons of Love Island USA aired on CBS, with the first season premiering in 2019. While the second season was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was moved to Las Vegas to film. The series was, once again, on the move for Season 3, which saw the singles looking for love in Hawaii. Season 3 ended in August 2021 with Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser being crowned the winners.