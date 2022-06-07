'Love Island' Couple Reunites Months After Breaking Up

✖

Months after they went their separate ways, Love Island stars Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada are back together. Us Weekly reported that the two have reunited seven months after they initially parted ways. Kyra and Will appeared on Season 3 of Love Island and came in second place.

On Saturday, Will and Kyra were spotted attending a launch event for Distorted People's Spring 2022 collection in Los Angeles. An insider said about the pair, "They were together all night, enjoying drinks, tacos, the music." The same source added, "They arrived together. They both dressed in the brand. They were super coupley." Since the event was held at Ganga Tattoo, the reality stars decided to get inked while they were there.

"Kyra got her first ever tattoo on her left wrist at the event held at Ganga Tattoo while Will held her hand," a second source told Us Weekly. As for Will, he got a tattoo of the letter "M" in honor of his mother. The news of the Love Island couple's reconciliation comes around seven months after they shared that they had split. Kyra addressed the news on her Instagram Story by sharing a message with her fans.

"There has been a lot of speculation regarding my relationship status recently. I have been taking time for myself, until I was ready to make things public," she wrote in November. "I feel that I owe you all an explanation because I would not be where I am without the Love Island supporters." Kyra continued, "I am single and have been working through the stages of heartbreak and healing. There are no words to explain how grateful I am for the love and support I've received since certain instances have come to light. Love you all."

Will also commented on their split via his Instagram Story. At the time, he wrote that he was "still grateful" for having met "such a wonderful human being" during their time on Love Island. He added, "Like every relationship, there is a risk that things won't work out, and unfortunately, that was our case." Kyra and Will coupled up on Day 2 during their stay in the Love Island villa in Hawaii. While they did experience some bumps in the road, they did make it all the way to the finale, where they came in second place to Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy. A few months after the finale, Olivia and Korey also announced that they split.