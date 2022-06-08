'Love Island USA' Season 4 Gets Premiere Date at New Home

✖

Love Island USA is coming back for a summer of romance to a new home. The reality series has set an official Season 4 premiere date of Tuesday, July 19 on Peacock after announcing its move from CBS to the NBC streamer. Episodes will air six days a week, similar to the U.K. franchise, with the cast and episode schedule set to be released soon.

The new iteration of Love Island will be "hotter than ever," the streamer promises, with a whole new group of islanders to couple up, competing in "naughtier games and sexier challenges," recoupling and possibly finding love. Viewers also get their shot at influencing the game, voting on new islanders, dates and even who goes home.

Summer just got a lot hotter. 🔥Steaming🔥 7/19 only on @peacockTV. pic.twitter.com/JG5fK5Iy5M — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) June 8, 2022

Season 3 of Love Island is still making waves a year later. Seven months after their split, second-place winners Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada are rumored to have reunited after Us Weekly reported the fan-favorite couple was spotted cozying up at a launch event for Distorted People's Spring 2022 collection in Los Angeles. An insider said of the pair, "They were together all night, enjoying drinks, tacos, the music," adding, "They arrived together. They both dressed in the brand. They were super coupley."

The two even coached each other through tattoos. "Kyra got her first-ever tattoo on her left wrist at the event held at Ganga Tattoo while Will held her hand," a second source told the outlet. As for Will, he got a tattoo of the letter 'M' in honor of his mother. Despite staying mostly steady throughout their season, the Love Island couple shared news of their split on Instagram in November.

"There has been a lot of speculation regarding my relationship status recently. I have been taking time for myself, until I was ready to make things public," Lizama wrote at the time. "I feel that I owe you all an explanation because I would not be where I am without the Love Island supporters." She continued, "I am single and have been working through the stages of heartbreak and healing. There are no words to explain how grateful I am for the love and support I've received since certain instances have come to light. Love you all."

Moncada also commented on their split, saying that he was "still grateful" for having met "such a wonderful human being" during his time on Love Island. He added, "Like every relationship, there is a risk that things won't work out, and unfortunately, that was our case."