‘Love Island USA’ Star Kordell Beckham Talks Relationship With Serena Page: ‘Good Vibes’ (Exclusive)

Kordell Beckham is soaking up all the “good vibes” with girlfriend Serena Page since they took home the win on Love Island USA Season 6 this summer.

The 22-year-old Peacock star shared the latest on his relationship with Page, 25, with PopCulture.com after packing his bags and moving to be with her in Los Angeles. While the couple isn’t making moves toward cohabitation or engagement just yet, Beckham revealed they spend as much time together as their busy schedules allow.

“It’s been good vibes,” he told PopCulture of life with Page outside of the Love Island villa. While the two are “so busy” working, Beckham said they “always make [a] way to have time for each other” outside of their career. “We always keep in contact,” he continued. “I’m always over at her house or she’s always at mine.”

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 636 — Pictured: (l-r) Serena Page, Kordell Beckham — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

The reality TV power couple even got to work together on Summer Walker’s music video for “Heart of a Woman,” which dropped in October. “It was very interesting,” Beckham said of the experience, adding, “You know, it was funny. The whole shoot was funny. We could not stop laughing. We were just cracking jokes to each other all the time.”

While it can feel “crazy to be in that spotlight together” and have strangers doing a little “creative” speculating about their relationship, Beckham said he’s “not mad at” the new life and fame he and Page have been navigating outside the villa.

“It’s been smooth,” he shared, crediting his “great friends” with helping him adjust to his new life. “So it’s been great, you know. I’ve got a lovely woman now, and I’ve got good friends that I can say are lifetime friends.”

With Beckham living his fantasy life, it’s only right for the brother of NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. to help turn college football fans’ “Fantaseez” into realities with Cheez-It. As the brand’s new CFO (Chief Fantaseez Officer), Beckham is teaming up with mascot Ched-Z to make the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl one-of-a-kind.

By submitting their own absurd “Fantaseez” at cheezit.com/footballfantaseez, fans have a chance to bring them to life on game day – from exchanging wedding vows on the field with Ched-Z officiating to a chance to become an Official Cheez-Caster and beyond.

“The more outlandish, the better,” Beckham told PopCulture. “I’m really excited to see what the fans come up with, because … fantasies get a little wild and that’s what we want. We want wild fantasies so we can bring them to life.”