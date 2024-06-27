'Love Island USA': Andrea Reflects on Shocking Elimination, Teases Future With Rob

Season 6 of Love Island USA has been delivering shock after shock. One of the biggest shocks of the season so far came when Andrea Carmona was eliminated by her fellow Islanders during the June 23 episode of the Peacock series. Her elimination sent shockwaves through the Villa and even saw Rob Rausch, with whom she was coupled up, threaten to leave beside her. After her elimination, Andrea took time to chat with PopCulture.com. She didn't hold back as she discussed that surprising elimination, her relationship with Rob, and the drama with Leah Kateb.

Days after her elimination, Andrea shared that she's "definitely a lot better" now that she's had some distance from the situation. Still, she, understandably, has feelings about the way everything played out. Andrea believes that she was "cheated" out of her Love Island USA experience and does not believe that she should have been sent home considering her strong connection with Rob. She had such a strong connection with Rob that he expressed his desire to leave the show with her. However, as fans know, that didn't come to pass. How does Andrea feel about it?

"I kind of saw it coming," she explained. "I sat back after the fact, and obviously, honestly, I wasn't surprised. Everyone's like, 'Oh my God, were you pissed that he didn't leave?' And I really wasn't because I know if roles were reversed, I definitely would've been the curious cat and been like, you know what, maybe this happened for a reason. Maybe there's a reason why I need to leave and why I need to stay."

(Photo: LOVE ISLAND USA -- Episode 612 -- Pictured: (l-r) Robert Rausch, Andrea Carmona -- (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock) - Peacock)

Andrea said she also wasn't surprised to see Leah and Rob have a chat mere hours after she left. She said, "I would see things in the villa. I could see eye contact of her looking at him a lot. So I knew that there was something still festering on her end there. I don't know how Rob felt at the end of the day, but I kind of had a feeling. I was like, listen, whether I'm there or not, if they were going to get back together, it was going to happen whether, like I said, if I was there or not."

During Rob and Leah's chat, she claimed that she did not "talk sh*t" about him to Andrea. Despite those claims, Andrea admitted that Leah did badmouth Rob to her. Although, she also noted that they were able to enjoy a surprising friendship while she was still on the series. Andrea shared, "We were friendly. I would call her my friend. I don't know what she would say, but I did think we got along as friends and she was really sweet in the moments that we had. She never took anything out on me. She just badmouthed him a lot while we were together."

Considering all of the drama surrounding her exit, and everything that took place after, there is plenty of unfinished business for Andrea. Would she consider coming back to the show — if given the opportunity — to see if she and Rob can go the distance? She said, "I wouldn't be opposed to that. I definitely would love to be like, 'I'm back' and just catch everyone by surprise ... I don't know, but I definitely would love to explore that, if it's not on the show, after the show. I'm definitely curious to see where that connection lies and see if it's real or not."

