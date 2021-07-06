'Love Island' Host Arielle Vandenberg Teases 'Hot, Steamy' Content for Season 3 (Exclusive)

✖

The sizzling summer smash hit based on the international series and cultural phenomenon Love Island is back for another season on CBS and this time, things are really heating up thanks to the group of single “islanders” making their way to the island of Hawaii for some romance. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com ahead of Wednesday night’s Season 3 premiere, host Arielle Vandenberg is teasing some steamy, sexy fun ahead for viewers as the show heats up with a 90-minute premiere following Big Brother’s Season 23 return.

“Expect hot sweaty singles per ushe, lots of fun, new challenges. If you had your favorite challenges last year, those will be back but we also have a couple of fun, new, exciting ones,” Vandenberg said, adding how Casa Amor is also returning after making its debut last season and testing fan-favorite couple, Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks. “[That’s] my personal favorite, because it’s the ultimate love test. Put anyone’s love to the test — put them in Casa Amor. That always spices things up.”

The actress and comedian went on to share how some of the more “hot, steamy” content not broadcasting on network television will be streaming on Paramount+. “Extra steam for you guys coming in hot. I’m excited that we actually have another platform that we can show other, steamier content,” she said before joking about how she wants to watch these people sleep. “No, I’m kidding. Am I?”

Healthy voyeurism aside, Vandenberg is still in her quarantine “bubble” amid COVID-19 health and safety protocols for filming in Hawaii, revealing standards are a “bit different” but nonetheless “easier” than last year’s rules during the height of the pandemic. “It’s so beautiful here. I genuinely wake up so happy knowing that the ocean is right there. There’s something so special and so magical,” she said of the location. “It’s so healing […] All of a sudden I feel so good. It’s beautiful. It’s perfect. I’m having the time of my life.”

Fans of the series will recall last year, Love Island contestants were living in a Las Vegas villa atop The Cromwell on the strip. But with things now in a more island-like flow thanks to its refreshing oceanside setting in light of normalcy making its way across the U.S., the CBS iteration of the ITV hit is back on island time. While Vandenberg is most excited about the sexy fun ahead, she is also looking forward to the return of the competitive relationship challenges, teasing a “fun” new one is on the way, though she can’t spill too much about it just yet. Admitting how the shopping cart challenge, which sees contestants passing food through their mouth to one another, is her legit “nightmare” and she “can’t deal with that one,” her favorite game is the car wash, which turns up the heat every time. “That one is so hot. The car washes at my high school never turned out that hot. I hope that one comes back” she said.

Naturally with Love Island comes a dose of some steamy drama in the form of wildcards, testing contestants and threatening newly formed bonds all in the name of love. Though Vandenberg has not met them just yet, she knows it’s going to be a wild ride for audiences. “Think about it. Every season, they watch. They’re going to bring their best, whatever that is for them,” she said. “They’re going to bring their personalities, they’re going to bring the drama and what’s so fun is, this is really them. They’re not playing characters. They’re so themselves, and it’s so fun to just see an unfiltered version of someone living 24 hours a day — it’s so fun. I know there will just be just as much drama, if not more and the sexiness continues.”

Love Island Season 3 premieres Wednesday, July 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Following the premiere and during its first week, the show will air Thursday, July 8 and Friday, July 9 at 9 p.m. ET, and Sunday, July 11 at 9 p.m. ET. The show will regularly air Tuesdays through Fridays at 9 p.m. ET, Sundays at 9 p.m. ET as of July 13. For more show coverage, head to Paramount+ and stick to PopCulture.com for the latest in all the news you need to know!