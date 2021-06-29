'Love Island' USA Season 3's Cast Revealed
Love Island fans, get ready for a text! More specifically, get ready for details about the cast of Season 3 of Love Island, which will premiere on Wednesday, July 7th. On Tuesday, CBS revealed the first group of islanders who will be making their way into the villa. Want to know who will be coupling up all season long?
Love Island USA is set to return for Season 3 on CBS on July 7. The newest season will premiere right behind the Season 23 premiere of Big Brother. Arielle Vandenberg, who hosted Seasons 1 and 2, will return as the host. The show will also be going back to its tropical roots after spending Season 2 in Las Vegas. Season 3 of Love Island will be set amid a stunning backdrop in the Hawaiian Islands.
But, the most important question is — who will be residing in the Love Island villa? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the single men and women who will be searching for love all summer long.
Kyra
Kyra Lizama, 23, will feel right at home in the Love Island villa, as the residence is located where she lives — Hawaii. The Honolulu resident is a COVID-19 relief worker.prevnext
Josh
Josh Goldstein is a 24-year-old college athlete. He hails from Haverhill, Massachusetts.prevnext
Trina
Trina Njoroge is from Hacienda Heights, California. The 24-year-old works as a psychiatric nurse.prevnext
Cashay
Cashay Proudfoot is another New York City resident, as she lives in Brooklyn. The 25-year-old is a waitress.prevnext
Melvin "Cinco"
Melvin "Cinco" Holland, Jr. is from Ashburn, Virginia. The 25-year-old is a delivery driver.prevnext
Christian
Christian Longnecker is also from Hawaii, hailing from Oahu. The 24-year-old is a coffee company owner.prevnext
Shannon
24-year-old Shannon St. Claire is from Bucks County, Pennsylvania. She currently works as a controller at a construction company.prevnext
Will
Will Moncada is from Colombia. The international contestant, who is 26 years old, is a budtender.prevnext
Javonny0comments
Javonny Vega is 26 years old and from Boca Raton, Florida. He works as a real estate investor.
Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.prev