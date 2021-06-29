'Love Island' USA Season 3's Cast Revealed

Love Island fans, get ready for a text! More specifically, get ready for details about the cast of Season 3 of Love Island, which will premiere on Wednesday, July 7th. On Tuesday, CBS revealed the first group of islanders who will be making their way into the villa. Want to know who will be coupling up all season long?

Love Island USA is set to return for Season 3 on CBS on July 7. The newest season will premiere right behind the Season 23 premiere of Big Brother. Arielle Vandenberg, who hosted Seasons 1 and 2, will return as the host. The show will also be going back to its tropical roots after spending Season 2 in Las Vegas. Season 3 of Love Island will be set amid a stunning backdrop in the Hawaiian Islands.

But, the most important question is — who will be residing in the Love Island villa? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the single men and women who will be searching for love all summer long.