'Love Island USA' Brings the Heat With Casa Amor in Sneak Peek of Villa Featuring 10 New Islanders (Exclusive)

As if the temperatures couldn't get any hotter on the sophomore season of Love Island USA, things are about to take a dramatic turn with the CBS reality series! Following the sexy twist of its British sibling, the U.S. version of the dating show is gearing up to introduce Casa Amor — a second Villa with 10 sexy, new Islanders bound to stir up some drama and PopCulture.com has your exclusive first look at what the chill compound looks like. Separate from the main villa featuring our show's current lineup on the grounds of Caesars Entertainment boutique hotel, The Cromwell, Casa Amor is located at the Rio Palazzo Suites in Las Vegas, where famous musicians have stayed during their residencies at Caesars. What was once home to the legendary Prince has now been renovated into a new Villa featuring two spas, a waterfall, a secluded swing for those private "chats," and tons more! The only thing missing is the Islanders who will no doubt put the O.G.s to the ultimate relationship test! Ahead of Tuesday's big episode officially debuting the Villa and its 10 fresh Islanders, host Arielle Vandenberg spoke to PopCulture, telling us how ecstatic she is over the twisty new addition. "I am so excited for Casa Amor because we didn't have it last year, and I have watched it go down on the U.K. version, and it just brings so much more drama, so much more tension, and so much more mystery," she said. "I can't wait to see how it plays out this season." As we wait to get acquainted with the new contestants on Tuesday night's episode, scroll through to get your exclusive sneak peek at the gorgeous new compounds and hear more from Vandenberg and the man behind the curtain himself — color commentator, Matthew Hoffman only for PopCulture!

Just chill... (Photo: Timothy Kuratek / CBS) Casa Amor brings "chill" to a whole new level with its gorgeous and stunning decor. Ahead of the show's Casa Amor premiere on Tuesday, Vandenberg offered her take on how the OG Islanders would react when they get the news broken to them, admitting it's going to really spice things up. "I think that everyone is waiting for fresh meat to come into the Villa, "she said. "Even my mom texted me yesterday and said, 'When are new people coming? I can't wait.' I know that everyone is excited. I am excited. Even my mom is excited!"

Lounging out (Photo: Timothy Kuratek / CBS) We can bet the OG Islanders will do anything but lounging out when the new Islanders make their debut on this week's episode! Love Island USA narrator, Hoffman is just as excited about the twist, admitting to PopCulture.com: "I can't speak for everyone but I personally dropped my sippy cup. Our fans are so passionate, and 10 more Islanders will definitely give them more to love!"

Pool time (Photo: Timothy Kuratek / CBS) With a pool fit for kings and queens, Casa Amor is definitely welcoming of some wet and wild fun! As Hoffman expresses, he cannot wait for the fresh babes to make their arrival revealing he has a unique way of showing his appreciation for each one of them. "I commission an oil painting for every new islander," he joked. "So with 10 new arrivals.... let's just say this job is getting expensive. Don't even get me started on the framing." (Photo: Timothy Kuratek / CBS)

Bed bunnies (Photo: Timothy Kuratek / CBS) With a lot more color, the Casa Amor bedrooms might look similar to the OG Villa, but they consist of a splash more flair.

Stay awhile... (Photo: Timothy Kuratek / CBS) Encouraging its contestants to "stay awhile," the new villa brings out an incredible bubbly style for its contestants to get cozy in. So far this season, no couple has been as cozy as Cely and Johnny who have become a social media fan-favorite as they have consistently brought the heat and giggles — something even Vandenberg gushes over. "I'm rooting the most for Johnny and Cely because they seem like a couple I could picture out in the real world," Vandenberg said. "I wouldn't be surprised by them. I think they are so right for each other. He makes Cely so giggly and I can see the way Johnny looks at her. It is really sweet and I definitely feel a real connection with them."

Chasing waterwalls... (Photo: Timothy Kuratek / CBS) A waterfall in a Villa? Definitely our idea of paradise amid 2020. With the contestants all getting the chance to soak up some love for some heated drama, Hoffman admits anything can happen going into this next twist of the show, but that's what makes Love Island so fun! "You never know what's going to happen," he said. "What was so interesting with the arrival of Lauren, was what one person managed to hold a mirror up to so many relationships. If one person can do that — imagine what 10 can do? I say — buckle up!"

Powder rooms (Photo: Timothy Kuratek / CBS) The powder room of Love Island is one that has certainly heard its fair share of secrets! With much talk of all the drama going down in these rooms, Vandenberg admits the secrets and tensions between couples will be heightened more so with the arrival of Casa Amor's guests. "I definitely think that some of the Islanders are going to break up the couple they are in for the new Islanders because not everyone is as strong in their couple as they may think," she said. "I'm excited to see who decides to stay together and who decides to leave their couple to find new love."