'Love Island' USA: Everything We Know

CBS is headed back to the villa for Season 3 of Love Island. The reality show, which is hosted by Arielle Vandenberg, will come back this summer for more drama, fun, and, of course, love. What do you need to know about Season 3 of Love Island?

Much like the incredibly popular version of Love Island that airs in the United Kingdom, the American export revolves around a cast of single men and women who attempt to "couple up" and find their perfect match. The first season of Love Island USA, which took place in Fiji, originally premiered in July 2019. Since the COVID-19 pandemic affected numerous television productions in 2020, CBS was forced to delay Season 2 by just a bit. But, Season 2, which took place in Las Vegas, premiered in August 2020.

So, what will Season 3 of Love Island entail? Read on to find out.