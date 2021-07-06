'Love Island' USA: Everything We Know
CBS is headed back to the villa for Season 3 of Love Island. The reality show, which is hosted by Arielle Vandenberg, will come back this summer for more drama, fun, and, of course, love. What do you need to know about Season 3 of Love Island?
Much like the incredibly popular version of Love Island that airs in the United Kingdom, the American export revolves around a cast of single men and women who attempt to "couple up" and find their perfect match. The first season of Love Island USA, which took place in Fiji, originally premiered in July 2019. Since the COVID-19 pandemic affected numerous television productions in 2020, CBS was forced to delay Season 2 by just a bit. But, Season 2, which took place in Las Vegas, premiered in August 2020.
So, what will Season 3 of Love Island entail? Read on to find out.
Host
Vanderberg will return as the host of Love Island USA. She hosted the previous two seasons of the CBS reality series.
Premiere Date
You don't have to wait too much longer for the next season of Love Island. The show will premiere on Wednesday, July 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Season 3 premiere of Love Island will follow the 90-minute premiere of Big Brother 23.
Casting Changes Network-Wide
As of right now, Love Island has not released details about the cast of Season 3. However, the cast will surely feature a diverse group of individuals. Back in November 2020, Variety reported that it would be diversifying the shows of all of its reality TV content so that the casts of the shows would be 50% Black, Indigenous, and people of color. This will affect all reality content on the network, including Love Island, Big Brother, Survivor and The Amazing Race.
Location Change
Season 2 of Love Island USA was filmed in Las Vegas. For Season 3, they're going to bring those tropical vibes once more. Season 3 of Love Island will reportedly take place in Hawaii.
Season 3 Cast
CBS revealed the cast for Season 3 on Tuesday, a little over a week before the premiere. The cast includes Olivia Kaiser, a 28-year-old business owner from Anchorage, Alaska, and Melvin "Cinco" Holland, Jr., a 25-year-old delivery driver from Ashburn, Virginia. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.