'Love Is Blind' Star Uche Claims He Left Show With Aaliyah as a Couple

Love Is Blind star Uche Okoroha is giving his side of the drama that went down with Aaliyah Cosby and Lydia Velez Gonzalez. The attorney took to his Instagram Story Sunday to claim that he and Aaliyah left the Netflix show as a couple, despite what was shown on camera to the world. Uche and Aaliyah's relationship seemed to be growing closer to an engagement inside the pods until Uche's former relationship with fellow Love Is Blind star Lydia was exposed.

Shocked by the revelation that her close friend on Love Is Blind Season 5 was the ex of the man she was forming a connection with, and egged on by an off-screen confrontation with Lydia, Aaliyah left the pods suddenly, leaving Uche alone when he went to propose. Later in the season, Uche and Aaliyah met up over lunch to discuss the sudden ending to their relationship, and while Aaliyah was open to giving things another try, Uche shut her down, calling her out as inconsistent following their time in the pods.

Uche insists the scene he filmed with Aaliyah actually went down differently, writing on his Instagram Story on Oct. 1 that "the 'it's over between us' is a post-production sound byte." He continued, "At lunch we both forgave each other, we held hands and shared our first kiss. Then we agreed to date outside of the show." Asked about where he and Aaliyah stand now, he wrote simply, "We're on good terms."

Uche also told his followers that he "100% confirmed" that Lydia had followed him onto the show, citing their confrontation as he wrote, "I brought up Instagram because this was the method. More on this later." He continued by noting he has no ill will towards Lydia even after everything they had gone through, and that he's learned a valuable lesson by appearing on Love Is Blind. "I've learned that the tone of my message is just as important as the content," he responded, adding that while the show did a good job of making him a "polarizing character, it's just not who I am."

For her part, Aaliyah has not confirmed what really happened with Uche, but told PEOPLE of the situation with Uche and Lydia, "At this point, I am really unsure on a lot, but I just hope that they both are in a better place because I feel like there's a lot that they had experienced prior to the show that just didn't really have much to do with me. I think that's for them to kind of share with people if they choose to. But I feel at peace with it now." She added, "I am in a good place. I respect them both as people. I think that we all want one another to be happy, and I am most definitely living my best life. I'm happy."

Love Is Blind is streaming now on Netflix, with new episodes premiering Friday.