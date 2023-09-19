'Love Is Blind' Couple Jackie and Josh Announce Breakup

Love is Blind Season 4 couple Jackie Bonds and Josh Demas have broken up after more than a year of dating. The Netflix duo, who made headlines during their season due to their love triangle with Bonds's former fiancé, Marshall Glaze, have officially split, with Demas confirming the news on his Instagram Story Monday.

"After a lot of thinking, Jackie and I both agreed that it's best that we end the relationship," he wrote on a black background. But their split appears to be more contentious than that, as Bonds claimed during a recent livestream that Demas ended their relationship after she went against his wishes to talk with his ex-fiancé, Monica Rodriguez.

"[I'm] still sick about it low-key. I love that man," she told her followers in a video captured by RealityAshley. "I was like, 'Damn, I had all these life plans with you, you know? And then you just don't even care,' and I'm like, that's crazy, over a conversation with somebody? It don't matter." Bonds continued, "I tried to fix it, I tried to mend it. I tried doing everything I could and what's crazy is looking back on these messages I look like a begging-ass b- and I never beg no one to be with me."

Bonds and Demas first connected in the pods on Season 4 of Love is Blind, but Bonds ended up choosing to accept Glaze's proposal over pursuing things with Demas. Bonds and Glaze had a rough start to their relationship once they exited the pods, however, and the two decided to end their engagement before their wedding day even came. Bonds and Demas reunited soon after and began dating.

During the After the Altar special, Bonds revealed there was drama with her "best friend" Rodriguez, who had spoken out about her broken engagement to Demas on social media, prompting him to call her "disrespectful" and a "clout chaser" in an explosive argument. Bonds assured her followers that her own relationship with Demas was going well during a May Instagram Q&A session, writing, "I always dreamed for a love like this. He really is my twin. We both make each other laugh. He understands me, he is such a man of patience." She concluded her message by calling Demas her "person," adding, "I love him I'd marry him a thousand times over & have 49 kids with."